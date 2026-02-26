God’s Mercy Shines Bright in the Sacrament of Reconciliation Father Brian Isenbarger

God’s mercy knows no boundaries. He desperately yearns to forgive. Quite literally, He gave up His only begotten Son on the cross for the forgiveness of every possible sin. And yet, as the season of Lent reminds us, we must turn back to the Lord to receive His mercy.

Several years ago, Pope Francis said, “God never tires of forgiving us; we are the ones who tire of seeking His mercy.” In other words, the only obstacles to the Lord’s mercy are the ones we choose to put up.

Unfortunately, according to a 2025 study from the Pew Research Center, we have found plenty of obstacles to the Lord’s mercy. In that study, it was found that only 23 percent of Catholics in the United States go to confession at least once a year. Put conversely, this means that 77 percent of U.S. Catholics do not follow the precept of the Church to confess serious sins at least once per year (see the Catechism, No. 1457). Moreover, nearly half of all American Catholics (47 percent) report that they NEVER go to confession.

As a priest, this is one of the most disheartening statistics I have ever come across. Within our Church here in the United States, nearly half of our people NEVER receive the mercy of God within the Sacrament of Reconciliation. In other words, half of our Church consistently refuses to accept the very gift that Jesus yearns to give.

While I would love to imagine that the majority of our Church in this country is living free from serious sin, I highly doubt that to be the case. From my perspective, I think there are several other reasons why some folks refuse to receive the saving mercy of the Lord in the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Fear: This is probably one of the biggest obstacles that comes up. Maybe it’s been a long time, and someone is afraid the priest will be upset. Maybe there’s a certain sin that has caused shame and is difficult to confess. Maybe there is a fear of not remembering the act of contrition. I can tell you with great certainty that each and every one of these reasons comes from the enemy and not from the Lord. For me, one of the happiest moments in my priesthood comes when someone returns to the sacrament for the first time in a long time. I literally rejoice to welcome home those who have been away. Jesus tells us the same – just read the 15th chapter of Luke’s Gospel if you need more evidence.

Pride: This is the silent killer. It sounds like this: “I’m a good person; I don’t need confession.” It may also sound like, “I just tell God I’m sorry; He knows my heart. I don’t need to confess my sins to a priest.” In response, I would highlight two passages from Scripture. The first is Luke 18:9-14. There we find the Pharisee and the tax collector. The Pharisee was self-righteous and refused to receive God’s mercy. He was not justified by God. The tax collector, on the other hand, after acknowledging his sinfulness, was sent home justified by the Lord. Only God’s mercy can justify, not our own self-assessment. The other passage to mention is John 20:19-23. This is the scene on the evening of the first Easter Sunday. The very first thing the resurrected Jesus does here is to give the apostles the power to forgive sins. Put another way, the resurrected Jesus gave us the Sacrament of Reconciliation through the apostolic ministry. In short, to refuse the sacrament is to refuse the merits of Christ’s death and resurrection in favor of a paschal mystery of our own creation.

Ignorance: Perhaps it’s the case that folks simply do not understand the power of one good confession. A good confession is both restorative and preventative. It could also be the difference in a life of eternal happiness with God or a life of eternal separation from Him. On one level, it restores us to right relationship with God, ourselves, the Church, and the rest of creation. On another level, it strengthens us for the Christian life to resist future temptation. In this way, even if we are not struggling with serious sin, confession is a great way to continue to be strengthened in the Christian life. However, if we are guilty of grave sin, the Sacrament of Reconciliation is the only ordinary means of reconciliation with God and the Church (see the Catechism, No. 1497).

Wherever you find yourself on the Lenten journey, the Lord Jesus yearns to show you His merciful heart in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Whether it has been a few years, a decade, 50 years, or longer, the Lord wants to show you the light of his love. That light will be on for YOU in every parish of our diocese on Tuesday, March 10, from 6-8 p.m.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will participate in The Light Is On for You, an evening where all parishes in the diocese will be open for prayer and the Sacrament of Reconciliation between 6-8 p.m. The Light Is On for You is for Catholics who frequent confession, but it is also an opportunity for Catholics who may be reluctant to come to the sacrament, have been away for some time, or find it difficult to get to a regular confession time. Learn more at diocesefwsb.org/light.

Five Tips for Inviting a Friend

1. Pray: Pray for the individual. Pray that God’s grace may work through your invitation. Pray with confidence that God is listening and will act in His time.

2. Setting matters: Extend the invitation when the individual is not stressed, not feeling rushed, and is in a position to consider the invitation.

3. Make it easy: Could you provide a ride? And, even easier, invite your friend to any parish in the diocese on March 10 between 6-8 p.m. as part of The Light Is On for You.

4. Just do it: God’s grace is far more powerful than our fears and hesitations.

5. Explain the sacrament: Last, if it has been a while since your friend has received God’s forgiveness through the Sacrament of Reconciliation, he or she will likely have questions. Visit diocesefwsb.org/light for information regarding what the sacrament is and how to go to confession.

