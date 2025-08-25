‘God is Truly Faithful’: Victory Noll Sister Marks Golden Jubilee Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

“I see this jubilee as one of great gratitude for God’s faithfulness in my life,” said Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sister Mary Jo Nelson, who celebrated 50 years as a consecrated religious during a Mass celebrated by Bishop Rhoades on Tuesday, August 5, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Fort Wayne.

Sister Mary Jo entered the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Victory in 1975 and served in the Diocese of San Bernardino, California, including as its chancellor, before returning to Indiana to join her sisters at Victory Noll in Huntington. Sister Mary Jo has served three terms in congregational leadership, including as president from 2016 to 2022.

At Mass, Sister Mary Jo was joined by friends, family, and her fellow religious sisters before a reception afterward to celebrate her milestone anniversary.

In his homily, Bishop Rhoades congratulated Sister Mary Jo for embarking on her lifelong journey with Christ.

“Mary Jo began her journey in religious life during a challenging yet exciting time as the Church was implementing the reforms of the Second Vatican Council, including renewal of religious life,” Bishop Rhoades said.

“You were certainly a pioneer of women assuming leadership in dioceses, one of the wonderful fruits of the Church’s renewal. And then the Lord called you back to Victory Noll to share your gifts and leadership within your own community. You continue now to share those gifts assisting other communities of women religious throughout the country,” he explained.

Bishop Rhoades added: “With your vows, Sister Mary, you entered into a special covenant relationship with God, committing yourself to Him in a unique and profound way. You continue to find His abundant life through fidelity to your vows, experiencing God’s abundant grace, especially through your lives of prayer.”

Sister Mary Jo told Today’s Catholic: “The difference between now and when I first made my vows or when I was younger is that I not only accept that God has been faithful to me but also that He is faithful to me in the present. I just have so much gratitude for all the ways that God has moved my life over the last 50 years and brought me to where I am.”

“I am so aware of how God is present to me,” she said. “That is just so beautiful. And that’s the difference between having lived this life and starting this life.”

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

