Gift Giving Ideas: A Language of Love During Advent Preparations Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

Find Quality Catholic Items for All on Your Christmas Shopping List

As we eagerly prepare ourselves for the coming of the Lord, we also excitedly shop for gifts for family and friends. With Christmas now just weeks away, Today’s Catholic invites you to explore the offerings in this Advent gift guide, which features several local businesses owned by Catholics and operated with Catholic principles.

For Late Nights and Early Mornings

Guadalupe Roastery

Guadalupe Roastery, named for Our Lady of Guadalupe, sells premium coffee beans sourced directly from farmers in the Americas. The Nicaragua Blend is rated in the top 3 percent of the world’s coffee beans. It is described as carrying a sweet aroma with floral, citrus, and chocolate notes.

The business began when Brad Fassbender left behind his career in finance to become a missionary in Honduras. While serving the poor, he witnessed the exploitation of coffee farmers, driving him to begin a business that buys directly from the producers to raise their quality of life. Farmers Rolyn and Lorena grew this blend at elevations of 1,000 to 1,800 meters in the mountains outside of Managua.

To order, visit guadaluperoastery.com and use code TC10 for a 10-percent discount.

Stylish and Prayerful Goods

Little Blessed Rosary

Maritza Mathieu opened an Etsy shop after her twin daughters asked for a rosary-making kit. She decided to try her own hand at rosary making and fell in love with the process. A plethora of rosaries, rosary bracelets, and earrings are available on her website. These handmade gifts would be perfect for daughters, mothers, and grandmothers.

Visit etsy.com/shop/littleblessedrosary to support Maritza and her daughter.

From Chaos to Creating

Unexpected Grace Creations

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Carmen Tse decided to respond to the craziness around her with creativity. She began making rosary bracelets with the mission to lead others closer to God. Since then, she has continued her craft, making fashionable pieces that also strengthen prayer lives. Her handmade bracelets make a wonderful gift for all ages.

Tse’s shop can be found on Facebook or Instagram by searching for Unexpected Grace Creations, or email her at [email protected].

Begin the New Year with a Bang

Franciscan Fireworks

Operating out of Columbia City, Franciscan Fireworks provides the community with high quality fireworks at affordable prices. Add a little spice to your annual New Year’s Eve party or Christmas celebration with these beautiful fireworks while also supporting a local business. Jacob and Michelle Alles, active members of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church and lifelong Catholics, founded the company in 2010. They are passionate about fireworks and faith, as they allow 10 percent of each purchase to be donated to Indiana Right to Life. Get your fireworks for Christmas and New Year’s Eve today from Franciscan Fireworks. Learn more by visiting franciscanfireworks.com or by calling 260- 229-2696.

Where Healthy Meets Delicious

Grain & Berry

Grain & Berry serves a variety of dishes like superfood fruit bowls, customizable parfaits, fresh-pressed juices, and plant-based flatbreads. They use fresh fruits and vegetables in their items, which make it perfect for keeping a healthy diet while also satisfying a sweet tooth.

Catholics Michelle Thomas and her husband, Rob, own Grain & Berry, located on the north side of Fort Wayne. When the couple’s daughter, Adilynn, discovered she had to eat gluten-free and dairy-free, she could rarely eat out at restaurants. When coming across a Grain & Berry, though, Adilynn found she could eat almost everything on the menu. Her parents were so impressed that they opened a location in Fort Wayne. A gift card to Grain & Berry would provide the families with a perfect outing, especially those who want to limit fast-food consumption.

Grain & Berry is located at 9821 Lima Road in Fort Wayne, or visit grainandberry.com/locations/fort-wayne or call 260-387-6017 for more information.

For Those on the Go

Field of Dandelions

Field of Dandelions, a local small business, specializes in handmade pouches, purses, and clutches with Catholic inspired fabrics. As a middle school teacher, founder Amy Smith saw a need for more Catholic items in daily life. Fabrics such as those shown at right depict the Sacred Heart and the Miraculous medal as well as the phrase “Jesus, I trust in you.” The bags serve everyday purposes while serving as a witness of the faith.

Visit fieldofdandelions.shop to order and to learn more. For a 10-percent discount until the Epiphany, use code TC10.

Fun for the Whole Family

Catholic Family Crate

Catholic Family Crate aims to make catechizing your kids easier than ever. They sell activities for children ranging from sticker books with the saints to flashcards explaining parts of the Mass. The bright colors and detailed pictures catch the attention of both children and adults. You can either subscribe to receive a monthly crate or purchase individual items online. Visit Catholicfamilycrate.com to check out their activities, and use the code TODAYSCATHOLIC for 20% off your order.

Clare Hildebrandt is a reporter for Today’s Catholic.

