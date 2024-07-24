Gathering of Diocesan Pilgrims Draws Hundreds at Congress Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

Bishop Rhoades invited the faithful of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to join him and staff members from the Secretariat for Communications, Today’s Catholic, and Our Sunday Visitor for a reception and meet and greet during the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis on Friday, July 19.

Hundreds of people lined up in and around the OSV booth in the Indiana Convention Center Exhibit Hall to spend just a few minutes with Bishop Rhoades. Some of the people in line wanted him to sign the book “40 Hours: An Adoration Companion” which was available for purchase.

Most of those who waited simply wanted to thank him for his work in the diocese and for taking time out to meet them during the National Eucharistic Congress.

Mark and Cathy Krumanaker, parishioners of St. Mary Church in Huntington, said: “It’s always an honor to meet Bishop Rhoades, and we appreciate him taking the time out of his busy schedule to meet with his flock. It really shows how much he cares for us. He has led our diocese with orthodoxy. He had a guiding hand in the National Eucharistic Congress. He has sent three wonderful priests and a wonderful deacon to St. Mary and SS. Peter and Paul. This was a great opportunity for us to tell him thanks.”

The hour scheduled for the event wasn’t long enough, so Bishop Rhoades stayed an extra 45 minutes to make sure he got the opportunity to speak with everyone who came to say hello to him.

Today’s Catholic staff members were on hand to ensure everyone in line also got a picture with Bishop Rhoades. All of those photos can be found on the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend’s Facebook page.

Many of the pilgrims who greeted Bishop Rhoades asked him to sign a copy of the book “40 Hours: An Adoration Companion.” The book was developed and published by OSV in 2023 with extensive assistance from Bishop Rhoades. It is described on the OSV Catholic Bookstore website as “an essential companion for parishioners participating in this devotion.” The contents include “public and personal devotions for Eucharistic adoration, a history of the devotion, prayers before the Blessed Sacrament, and reflections on the Eucharist.” It also features reflections by Father Jeffrey Kirby, STL.

In his foreword, Bishop Rhoades writes: “I am very happy and grateful that Our Sunday Visitor is publishing this book on the Forty Hours Devotion. We need such a concrete and practical guide for the revival of the devotion in our dioceses, one that updates the traditional Forty Hours liturgies according to the current liturgical norms and guidelines of the Church.”

Bishop Rhoades adds, “The liturgies and prayers in this book are helpful resources for both individual and communal prayer. Forty Hours is like a Eucharistic retreat in the midst of our busy lives.”

The book sells for $5.95 and can be ordered through osvcatholicbookstore.com or purchased at Good Shepherd Books & Gifts at 915 South Clinton Street in Fort Wayne.

* * *