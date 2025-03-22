Gathering in Indianapolis to Highlight USCCB Document on Youths, Young Adults Todays Catholic

A Criterion Staff Report

A two-day gathering is set for Monday and Tuesday, April 7 and 8, at Marian University in Indianapolis to highlight the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) document on youths and young adults. The regional formation event will focus on “Listen, Teach, Send,” a new national pastoral framework for ministries with youths and young adults in the Church adopted by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) last June. The gathering is being co-hosted by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the USCCB.

“Listen, Teach, Send” will unpack the USCCB document and focus on its guide for families and pastoral ministers in the accompaniment and evangelization of youth and young adults in their journey to and with Jesus Christ.

The methodology for it is rooted in the Gospel story of the road to Emmaus (Lk 24:13-35) and invites pastoral leaders and families, in their engagement with young people, to imitate Jesus who listens attentively, teaches from the heart, and sends disciples into the world.

The two-day event will be held at Marian University, 3200 Cold Spring Road, Indianapolis, from 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 7, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8.

Indianapolis Archbishop Charles C. Thompson will celebrate a welcoming Mass for all attending at 4:30 p.m. on April 7 at Marian University.

Cost, including meals, is $30 for a single day, or $60 for both days. Please register by Tuesday, April 1. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/listenteachsend25.

