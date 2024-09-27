Gala Held to Support Mission at A Mother’s Hope Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

The Seventh Annual Diamond Gala fundraiser to support A Mother’s Hope was held on Thursday, September 19, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The evening began with a cocktail hour, and then attendees took part in a silent auction. For different dollar amounts, people could also take chances on blind pulls for gift cards, wine, and whiskey, not knowing what they would get until after they chose, as everything was covered or boxed until you made your choice. As the name of the event indicates, there was also a chance to win diamonds. A live auction followed dinner, and items up for bid included Notre Dame tickets, vacation packages, outdoor furniture, an exclusive bourbon set, meat packages, and much more. A new and popular addition this year was a backdrop with the A Mother’s Hope logo where a staff member was taking photos of the attendees.

A Mother’s Hope, located in Fort Wayne, is grounded in Christian love and is the only shelter in the area that exclusively serves pregnant homeless women and provides them with life-changing learning opportunities to set them on the path to success. Since opening in 2018, more than 90 women have been provided with housing and support services to strengthen their opportunities for stability, including intensive daily and weekly services that include structured therapeutic sessions, case management, educational opportunities, employment coaching, community connections, and individualized action plans. Women are also able to stay for up to one year after the birth of their babies, where they receive continued support during the most vulnerable time of the baby’s life. There have also been more than 300 women who have received support from A Mother’s Hope.

The money raised at the gala represents approximately 20 percent of the operating budget for the organization. To learn more or make a donation, visit amothershopefw.org.

