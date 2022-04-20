From Palm Sunday to Alleluia! Todays Catholic

“The Eucharist is the wondrous sacrament that makes manifest that ‘greater love’ which led Jesus to ‘lay down his life for his friends.’ Jesus did indeed love us to the end. Jesus continues, in the sacrament of the Eucharist, to love us to the end, even to offering us His body and His blood.” — Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Good Friday homily

“In this Good Friday liturgy, we heard the prophecy of Isaiah about the man of suffering who bore our infirmities, who endured our sufferings, who was pierced for our offenses and crushed for our sins, who was like a lamb led to the slaughter, who gives his life as an offering for sin. We heard this prophecy fulfilled in the Gospel of the passion and death of Jesus.” — Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Good Friday homily

