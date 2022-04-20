Todays Catholic
April 20, 2022 // Bishop

From Palm Sunday to Alleluia!

“The Eucharist is the wondrous sacrament that makes manifest that ‘greater love’ which led Jesus to ‘lay down his life for his friends.’ Jesus did indeed love us to the end. Jesus continues, in the sacrament of the Eucharist, to love us to the end, even to offering us His body and His blood.” Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Good Friday homily

“In this Good Friday liturgy, we heard the prophecy of Isaiah about the man of suffering who bore our infirmities, who endured our sufferings, who was pierced for our offenses and crushed for our sins, who was like a lamb led to the slaughter, who gives his life as an offering for sin. We heard this prophecy fulfilled in the Gospel of the passion and death of Jesus.” Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Good Friday homily

Mikel Hogan
Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades washes the feet of a young woman at St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend during the commemoration of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, April 14.

Jennifer Barton
Father Tyrell Alles, OSB, Parochial Vicar at St. Therese Parish in Fort Wayne, begins the solemn and beautiful celebration of Easter Vigil with the traditional fire and lighting of the Easter candle.

Derby Photography
And Easter Mass was celebrated by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades at St. Pius X, Granger. Msgr. William Schooler and Msgr. Michael Heintz concelebrated.

* * *

