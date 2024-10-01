From Bishop Luers to the Big Leagues Eric Peat

With Retirement in Sight, Kevin Kiermaier Reflects on His MLB Career

One of the most decorated athletes to hail from a Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend school is calling it quits. Kevin Kiermaier, a 2008 graduate of Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne and the current center fielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has announced his decision to retire from Major League Baseball at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

After graduating from Bishop Luers, Kiermaier spent two years at Parkland College before being selected in the 31st round of the 2010 MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. He played four minor-league seasons for the Rays before thriving during an eleven-year run in the majors with Tampa Bay, Toronto, and the Dodgers.

With his final regular season in the books and hopes of a deep playoff run with the Dodgers, Today’s Catholic caught up with the four-time Gold Glove winner to reflect on his journey from Bishop Luers to the big leagues and what’s in store for the next chapter of his life as he prepares for one final run at a World Series title.

Today’s Catholic: In July, you announced your decision to retire at the end of this season. What all went into that decision, and how much of it was health related due to your prior injuries?

Kevin Kiermaier: Everyone has a goal in the major leagues to get to 10 years of service time. I knew I was going to get it in May of this year, and I knew realistically, from a body standpoint, that I only had one year left. I knew the whole time this was probably going to be my last, and now I’m more than confident that this is it. I’ve got nothing left; my body has reached its limit – in fact, I might have passed it a bit. With what I’ve dealt with, it’s just verification that it’s time, and I know it. I’m ready; I’m content. We’ve got our third kid coming in December, and I’m ready to be a full-time dad.

Today’s Catholic: Take me back to your days at Bishop Luers High School. You were fortunate enough to win a state championship in both football and baseball your senior year. Where does that rank among your favorite athletic memories?

Kiermaier: I’m so proud of that. To have my last high school games ever in football and baseball be in a state championship – you can’t have any higher way to finish, especially going out on top as a winner. I was able to do that two times, and some of my best friends to this day were a part of both those teams – guys that I’m still in contact with, and we still reminisce about the good old days. It was so much fun, and making that state run in baseball is where my junior college coach would see me play. If we don’t make that run, I don’t know where I end up. At that point, I’d only received offers from Huntington and a small school in Ohio; I’d barely gotten any looks at all. It was one of the biggest blessings for us to advance and have my eventual junior college coach in the stands. It was a huge point in my life.

Today’s Catholic: How did your time at Luers help form you, both as a baseball player and as a person?

Kiermaier: As a baseball player, I had great coaches that made us respect the game and play it the right way. Gary Rogers, who coaches at Leo now, was a guy who was very influential on me. I still try to run on and off the field as much as my body allows, and that’s something we had to do at Luers. When you hit a home run, act like you’ve been there before, don’t showboat. I’ve always tried to be an old-school player and play the game that way, and that was instilled in me back in high school. I always give him credit for that. I still text him now and then to say, ‘Thank you for teaching me that.’ As a person, the values that the school is all about – having a religious background, treating people with respect, being kind to one another – they demand them, and that’s the life I’ve always wanted to live.

Today’s Catholic: From your junior college coach almost never discovering you to not getting drafted until the 31st round, there were so many things that had to fall into place to get you to where you are. How has your unique path to the majors affected your approach to the game?

Kiermaier: I’ve learned you have to be thankful for every opportunity that’s thrown your way, and the key is to take advantage of them. This life has blessed me with things I’d never even imagined; it’s been the most fun journey. I had no idea I was going to have this much fun and have this life when I started in 2010. You always have to appreciate and respect the game in this business. Everything about Major League Baseball has been so special to me.

Today’s Catholic: You’ve won four Gold Glove awards as the best defensive player at your position and one Platinum Glove award as the best defensive player in your league. Talk about the pride you take in playing defense and what has allowed you to have such success in that area of your game.

Kiermaier: It’s always been easier for me to run around and catch a ball rather than hit it, ever since I was a kid. I realized when I got to pro ball that it helps to separate yourself from the field in as many areas as possible. For me, I’ve worked on my offense more than anything else in my career. But I knew I could have elite speed, arm strength, and accuracy. I felt that I could develop them on my own, and I was so motivated and obsessed to get better and work on my craft during the offseason, whether I was living alone in the minors or at my parents’ house, ruining their carpet by swinging in the family room, doing all these crazy exercises to strengthen muscles in my arm and shoulder. When I say I want to be the best, I’m not saying it just to say it – I want to be the absolute best, and for it to not even be close. The first four or five years I was in the big leagues, I was, and it was not questionable. It’s made me so focused on and off the field. I knew if I could be that defender, I could stick around for a long time, and here I am 10 years later.

Today’s Catholic: As a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, you got to play in the World Series and hit a home run off of Clayton Kershaw, one of the greatest pitchers the game has ever seen. That’s not something many can say, even among professional players. I know you didn’t win the series, but how would you describe your World Series experience?

Kiermaier: It was a blast. It was in 2020 [during the COVID-19 pandemic]. I told everyone before the season began, ‘This stuff matters to me. This counts, and I want to win.’ We were just that team from the get-go with the least amount of excuses. We found a way to show up and play, get to the World Series, and make the best of a crazy year. I’m so proud of the guys for doing that. Some other guys were acting like that season didn’t matter. I’m so glad we had that toughness and mentality, where we were playing in front of zero people but playing for love of the game, going out there and trying to win a World Series. In a year so many were so miserable – and rightfully so – it was one of the most fun years I’ve ever had, one of the closest teams I’ve ever had, and COVID made us like that. We were all we had; we couldn’t have any contact with the outside world. But it was an absolute blast, and hitting that home run off Clayton was amazing; I knew it as I was running the bases. To have him as a teammate now is amazing. This life has allowed me to be a part of things I’ve never dreamed of. To be a reality for the last 10 years – I’ll never get away from how grateful I am.

Today’s Catholic: With two months left in your final season, you were playing for the Blue Jays and out of the playoff picture. Then, at the 11th hour, you’re traded to one of the best teams in baseball. Did you have any idea that was going to happen, and how has joining the Dodgers reenergized you?

Kiermaier: I thought I could have been moved because I was still an elite defender, but with my offensive numbers and salary, I didn’t know if there would be many teams willing to pull the trigger. I figured a team with speed and defense might be interested. In Toronto, we didn’t have a good winning environment this year – then I’m traded over here, and to have a winning environment in the snap of a finger, it just pumped life into me, seeing these guys work every day. It made it so worth it putting my body through these last couple months. If I was not playing for the playoffs, there’s no way I could’ve done it. Thankfully, the Blue Jays knew this, and when the Dodgers came calling, I was as thankful as can be. It’s been an absolute blast watching these incredible players.

Today’s Catholic: Speaking of incredible players, your teammate, Shohei Ohtani, has put together one of the greatest campaigns in MLB history, becoming the first player ever with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. What’s it been like having a front row seat for that, and how can you put into perspective what he’s doing this year?

Kiermaier: It’s hard to put into words. I’ve never seen anything like it – none of us have. He hasn’t been caught [stealing a base] for 32 in a row now; I haven’t seen him get caught yet. The way he hits this ball in batting cages off underhand tosses and how hard he can hit it, no one else on the planet can do it. I’m still in awe, and for people in the Dodgers organization, he amazes us every day. He’s just built differently than each and every one of us. It’s truly amazing, but he acts like it’s nothing. He’s the most humble person I’ve ever met, and I’ll be rooting for this guy the rest of my life. A superstar, an icon, and he acts like it’s nothing in the most humble way possible. He’s the most talented baseball player of all time, and it’s incredible to share the clubhouse with him every day.

Today’s Catholic: What has to happen for the Dodgers to win it all, and what would it mean to you to end your career with a World Series title?

Kiermaier: It would mean the world to me, first and foremost, but we’ve got to go out there and execute. If you execute at a high level and pitch well and score some runs, you’ll go from there. We know what we need to do. We’ve got a heck of a squad, we’ve got all the pieces, and it’s up to us now. We control our own destiny, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Today’s Catholic: How has being a husband and a father changed your life and shifted your focus?

Kiermaier: I’ve never committed to anything like [baseball] in my life, and I’m ready to commit to being a full-time dad and husband. Being with my kids is the most important thing to me on the planet now. It’s crazy how your focus changes over time. I thought I’d play for 20 years and never get tired of it, but I’m at my limit and so ready to be home with my family. It’s a crazy lifestyle we have to live. It’s great in so many ways, but there are hard times being away, and there’s not much you can do about it. To have the luxury of being home, seeing my kids, and taking them to school every day will be the greatest blessing of my life.

Today’s Catholic: Aside from spending more time with your family, what are your plans for retirement?

Kiermaier: I really love the outdoors; I love lake life. I’ve got a lake home up in Steuben County, and I love to boat fish. I want to try to track these fish in my lake, do some kind of GPS on them, track them, and figure it out. I’ll do as I please for the first year, then maybe go help the Rays or the Blue Jays out a little, coaching outfielders. I want to try to stay in the game in some part-time role, but I just miss nature so much.

Today’s Catholic: How has faith played a role in your journey?

Kiermaier: It’s played a huge part. I’ve gone to chapel pretty much every Sunday through the minors and big leagues. Thankfully, it’s something they offer, a 20-minute sit-down where we go over different Bible verses and everything. It’s great; it’s been awesome to be a part of. A lot of good things have come at me through my career, and through all the ups and downs, I’ve needed the good Lord to get me through. This game is not easy by any means, but I’m proud that I’ve never let success on the field or money get into my head. I’m still that small-town kid from Fort Wayne. I know what’s important to me, I know why I’m here to this day, and my faith is a huge part of that. It’s something that was instilled in me at a young age, and I still have it here. Several of my teammates are into it as well, and it’s fun to be a part of this. No matter what city we’re playing in, we still make time for that.

The Dodgers open postseason play in the National League Division Series on Saturday, October 5.

