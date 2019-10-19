Foundation supports broadcast of chapel Mass Francie Hogan Page Designer

A gift made possible by Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana’s generous donors has given Holy Cross Village residents one more way to become involved in their community.

Holy Cross Village at Notre Dame strives to provide ways for its residents to form bonds with each other and those outside of the continuing care retirement community. A ministry of the Brothers of Holy Cross, Holy Cross Village is nestled in the heart of three well-known Catholic educational institutions: the University of Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s College and Holy Cross College.

In addition to offering independent living, assisted living, rehabilitation services and more to approximately 300 residents, the retirement community values its Catholic roots and provides a spiritual atmosphere. Our Lady of Holy Cross Chapel at Holy Cross Village is one place that spiritual atmosphere resides: Residents may visit for quiet reflection, prayer and, of course, Mass.

Mass is celebrated each morning at 11:30 a.m. by one of the Holy Cross Brothers. In addition, it is broadcast on television via the Chapel Channel. This channel broadcasts the Mass in real time so that residents watching the Mass can feel they are a part of the liturgy. The channel also covers any presentations or other events hosted in the chapel so that residents feel included even if they are unable to physically visit the chapel.

In addition to the daily Mass offerings, resident funerals that are conducted in the chapel are televised through the Chapel Channel. These are important milestones, and through the Chapel Channel these “celebrations of life” for residents’ families can be shared by those who have been a part of their loved ones’ lives, sometimes for long periods of time.

Over the years the Chapel Channel developed several pressing technological issues. With the installation of a new TV system it became evident that broadcasting spiritual programming from the new Chapel TV to the residents was challenging. Lacking the necessary technology to broadcast, the sound quality was poor and the picture on individual televisions appeared very small, in the corner of the screen. As a result, as of late residents were not able to adequately see or hear the presentations.

David Null, president of Holy Cross Village, met with staff and technicians to discuss alternatives to improve the quality of the Chapel Channel. Converged Communication Partners developed a proposal for improvement in the technology and quality of service. The cost of the project was estimated at $3,500.

Providentially, the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana reached out to Barbara Cassady, director of development at Holy Cross Village to determine if the need fit the purpose of the Christian Service Fund managed by CCFNEI. One of the purposes of the Christian Service Fund is to provide “opportunities for infirmed or shut-ins to participate in spiritual activities including Mass, holy Communion or other sacraments.”

The Christian Service Fund of CCFNEI provided a grant of $3,555 to Holy Cross Village to assist in the pastoral care of its residents. Cassady noted that, “This timely gift will provide for the purchase and installation of equipment that will result in a full-screen quality image of these special viewing events broadcast over the Chapel Channel to our residents, with greatly enhanced sound quality.”

Father Kenneth Grabner, CSC, a Holy Cross Village resident and celebrant of the chapel’s daily Mass, said he’s thankful for the upgraded system. The improvements “will enable us to share our eucharistic celebrations with all of the people here at Holy Cross Village … it will add much to the spiritual life of our village.”

