Fortified by Faith, Marian Girls Soccer Claims State Runner-Up Eric Peat

On its way to Carroll Stadium for the Class 2A state championship game in Indianapolis, the Marian High School girls soccer team took a slight detour. Head coach Henry Vu and his players stopped at nearby Marian University to pray as a team before playing for a title.

“It’s a huge part of keeping us calm, just knowing that the Lord is with us and that everything that happened was in His plan,” said senior Daisy Moody, whose team prayed a Rosary at the school grotto before games and on every bus ride. “That was our thought the whole season – when facing any injury or loss, we knew it was all part of God’s plan, that it was happening for a reason, and we would learn from it.”

Although that faith foundation was tested in the state title game – a 4-1 penalty kick defeat to Lawrenceburg after having a pair of goals nullified by offsides penalties – it ultimately won out. The third-ranked Knights (16-4-2) battled the second-ranked Tigers (21-1) for 94 scoreless minutes on Saturday, November 2, before going to a shootout. It was exactly the type of game Vu expected against a team that had posted 15 shutouts during the season.

“Our mindset [entering the game] was to be the best versions of ourselves,” Vu said. “We knew we were a great team, and we knew we were playing a good team in Lawrenceburg, who has only allowed a handful of goals all year. They didn’t lose to a single team in Indiana, so we knew it was going to be a tough, even game.”

The Knights leaned heavily on their experience and leadership, just as they had all year long. Marian’s seniors had played in the state championship game as freshmen and knew what it would take to return. Hard work and dedication fueled them through midseason losses to tough competition and prepared them for a postseason run, highlighted by a 2-1 sectional-clinching victory against rival and top-ranked Saint Joseph.

“When we lost to Saint Joe in the regular season, we just said we cannot lose to them again, especially in sectionals,” said Quinn Pankiewicz, whose senior class had advanced to the semistate round or further in all four seasons as Knights. “Saint Joe is close to Marian; we know a lot of those girls, and it was heartbreaking to see them lose. You always want your friends to experience what you get to experience. But it definitely boosted all of our confidence.”

After cruising through regionals with comfortable wins against Highland and Bellmont, Marian earned a penalty kick victory against Hanover Central at semistate and carried a 10-match winning streak into the state championship game. There they met Lawrenceburg, a team Pankiewicz described as “kind of like us – overall, there was no weak spot on the team.” However, Moody believed that “no matter what strategy or formation other teams have, I always have confidence in our team’s ability to get a lot of chances on goal.”

In the state championship game, the Knights’ best chance came in the 43rd minute, when Moody fired a pass to a streaking Pankiewicz, who found the back of the net. The goal was erased by a controversial offsides penalty, as the referee ruled that part of Pankiewicz’ body was past the last defender when the ball was played to her.

“[Moody] passed it and I scored, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I just scored!’” recalled Pankiewicz. “I looked over at [sophomore] Kendall [Bradley], and she’s not celebrating. I saw the referee on the side and think, ‘Oh no.’ On video, I don’t think I was offsides, but I would never hold anything against the ref. Obviously, it was heartbreaking, because I thought it was a goal and would have been a very special moment.”

“Watching it live, it looked onside; in the replay, it looked

onside; and looking at it on

video afterwards, it looks onside,” Vu said. “It’s frustrating for the girls that a decision was made that affected us, and it stinks that that’s how it played out. But that’s part of life: Adversity hits, referees are human and make mistakes, and we forgive them.”

“It was something we just had to overcome,” Moody said. “‘Conquer Adversity’ has been a big phrase for us all year; it’s printed on our practice shorts, and [Vu] said it immediately when it happened.”

Later, in the 63rd minute, another Marian goal was nullified after Pankiewicz’s assist to Bradley was also called offsides. The game remained scoreless and eventually progressed to penalty kicks, where the Tigers’ goalkeeper made some crucial stops to secure victory. Even in the difficult moments of defeat, the team’s faith shone through, as illustrated by the perspective that senior JoJo Murphy offered her teammates.

“JoJo said it after the game, ‘If I miss my penalty kick, it doesn’t matter, because I’m going to go to heaven,’” said Pankiewicz. “I think a lot of us were thinking that way, and it’s really awesome. No matter how bad things get, just think about the positives. Jesus is the centerpiece of my life, so anything else is not a big deal.”

That outward focus built on love, Vu said, is the legacy that this senior class is leaving at Marian.

“They’re a special class that really set the culture for what I want our program to be,” said Vu. “Selfless leaders who care about each other and who created a terrific family environment, so that every class after them knows what’s expected to be part of Marian girls soccer – playing together and for each other, tuning out the extra noise, and being the best teammates they can be. This senior class has been terrific in setting an example in terms of supporting everyone and being not only terrific soccer players but terrific leaders and hopefully impactful people off the field as they grow and hopefully learn to serve others.”

