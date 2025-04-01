Food for Thought: The Simplicity of Sharing Bethany Beebe

We’ve developed a silly tradition at my house at Thanksgiving since my grandmother passed away. I make a batch of her rice-raisin pudding and give it to my mom, speaking as though I had just come from Grandma’s house. I chatter away, telling my mom about the groceries I had taken to her that day or babble about the annoying Medicare interaction that led to a cup of tea and some cookies. We reminisce with gratitude about the person who made this dish in the case of either a family event or illness and then return to what we were doing as the simple dish hits the refrigerator.

Thankfulness, I have seen in my own life, is a lot like that pudding that goes into the refrigerator. I sit at the Thanksgiving table, and we pray our thanks for the meal and those attending. Then, a few days later, I am full-swing into Christmas preparation. There are presents to buy, packages to wrap, cookies to bake for the neighbors, and all the normal professional responsibilities (and their office parties). And, of course, it is easy to forget to be thankful when I have my own Christmas list to make.

One of the beautiful things about Lent is that some of the social and cultural stress of the holidays is absent, exposing raw matters of faith. Granted, spring vacation, the drudgery of the third quarter of school for kids, and the normal things of getting the cat to the vet are still present. We will always have social stress. This time, though, can be treated a little differently. We can look at the beauty of our lives, knowing that no matter what “ordinary” life holds for us, we can be thankful for Jesus. Whether it’s the end of November or not, each day can be Thanksgiving.

The Church offers us ways we can express that gratitude. We can add an extra prayer of thanks to our day; He is always there and always listens. Such prayer doesn’t need to be formal or structured. Reconciliation, both with the assistance of a priest and in our difficult relationships, can bring us closer to our creator. Finally, giving alms shares our resources with others, especially when those gifts are just between us and God.

While we are busy with those things of life, simple sustenance can remind us of the opulent grace we have been shown. Thankful for all she and my family have taught me, my grandmother’s rice-raisin pudding recipe is fitting to share.

Rice-Raisin Pudding

1 1/3 c. milk

2 eggs

1/4 c. sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 c. cooked rice

1/3 c. raisins

Ground nutmeg and cinnamon to sprinkle on top

Beat together the eggs, sugar, and vanilla. Gradually add in the milk. Add in the rice and raisins. Grandma made the rice from dry, but I have found the cups of prepared rice that only need to be microwaved to be a shortcut I think she would like. Be sure to break up the rice in the cup, as it sticks together in the package. Once it is all mixed, sprinkle ground nutmeg and cinnamon on the top.

This treat should be baked in a 350-degree preheated oven for 35 minutes. After this time has passed, pull it from the oven and safely stir the hot mixture. Bake for 25 more minutes, still at 350, cool, and enjoy.

* * *