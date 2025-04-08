Food for Thought: Christ and the Calming of Our Storms Bethany Beebe

On my way to the Y recently, I could not help but notice a storm had come to town for spring break. The weather’s trip left a passport stamp of damage on the neighborhood that needed to be cleaned up. Thankful that I didn’t have to journey far, I was glad to arrive at my workout destination and then ultimately to return home.

My bit of adventure during the early hours of the day is a lot like life in general. With water bottle and car keys in hand, the garage door went up. The headlights highlighted the newly blooming daffodils and a day ripe with potential, like a child’s life unfolding before a parent’s eyes. As I pulled out of the driveway, my peripheral vision caught the dashboard light telling me I needed air in my tires. Wind and rain kept my focus on the in-the-moment matter of what driving conditions might transpire. As I proceeded, I experienced the challenging outcome of that weather that concerned me. I made it to my destination and ultimately back home, but it is hard to forget the potholes along the way.

In the larger context of the journey of life, faith is our roadside assistance, especially when the path is one pothole after another. Jesus is there when the break to rest never comes. Jesus is there when there is criticism of your best effort. Jesus is there when the people closest to you betray your trust. Like the kindly folks at the tire store that have been filling my tires since the dash light began appearing in October, His compassion never fails. Every time I go in for the troublesome two tires on the passenger side, I’m sure they are going to laugh and tell me their lifetime guarantee to help has expired. Lucky for me, they always help. Zapping my VIN number to record my visit, they acknowledge me kindly, get me back in a ready-to-roll state, and send me on my way, better than I began. Jesus is the same. His love, peace, and security require no phone call for a tow truck. He’s already paid the most costly insurance premium of all time. He never ignores reports of feeling deflated.

One way we keep our spiritual hearts running well is by keeping our physical temples maintained. With lives that seem to pull us in every direction, smoothies can be great sustenance for a day’s journey. They can also be part of a fast during the Lenten season. How much you restrict yourself simply depends on the contents you select. The addition of grain and/or protein can make a smoothie a meal in a cup. Making them less hearty can give a bit of a boost to a period of time you select to devote to God in a more physical sense.

The recipe I offer is a nice, basic, first-try option.

Basic strawberry-banana smoothie

8 strawberries

1 medium banana

3/4 cup skim milk

1/2 cup oats

1, 5.3 ounce cup of fat-free vanilla yogurt

Place all the ingredients into the blender and let the machine do its work. Enjoy!

* * *