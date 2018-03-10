Food drive supports local pantry Todays Catholic

St. Bernard School’s fifth- and sixth-graders held a food drive Feb. 26 to March 2. The students challenged each classroom to donate the most food items and win an ice cream celebration. In the five days, 81 students donated 1625 food items for the local food pantry. The picture shows the fifth- and sixth-grade students after gathering all the items in one place to be delivered. The first-grade class won, with over 500 food items donated. — Theresa Carroll

