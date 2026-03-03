Five Books to Read This Lent OSV NEWS

The season of Lent is an ideal time to grow in the spiritual life. Here are five great reads to help you on your way.

Salvifici Doloris by Pope St. John Paul II

Written in the wake of his assassination attempt and published as an apostolic letter in 1984, Salvifici Doloris is a treatise on the redemptive value of suffering, one of the hidden gems of St. John Paul II’s bibliography. It explains that all suffering finds its meaning and is transformed by Jesus Christ, sheds light on the centrality of the cross in the Christian’s life, and ties together themes of suffering from Scripture to present a robust spirituality on suffering. With Lent’s focus on purification and the need to cling to Christ crucified, this letter is most fitting for the season.

“Finding God in Suffering”

by Father Christopher M. Mahar

Drawing richly from the teachings on suffering by Pope St. John Paul II, “Finding God in Suffering” (Pauline Books & Media US, 2023) tackles the age-old questions related to the topic, such as: What does suffering mean? Why does God allow it? How can it have a purpose? With Lent’s focus on Christ’s passion and death, this book can help others come to see their own connection to the Suffering Christ.

Drawing from decades of experience in pastoral counseling, author Father Christopher Mahar articulates the Church’s teachings very clearly and with great empathy and hope. Each chapter is accompanied by reflection questions and prayer prompts, making the book a perfect tool to engage mind, heart, and strength in the midst of suffering.

“With God in Russia” by Father Walter Ciszek, SJ

An inspiring and challenging memoir of the American Jesuit priest’s imprisonment in a Soviet gulag, falsely accused of espionage and subversion. Much of Father Ciszek’s suffering was endured in hard labor camps in Siberia. While there, he embraced the horror of his situation as a means to carry on his priestly work, even celebrating the sacraments secretly. But, moreover, the brutality he faced recounted in “With God in Russia” (Ignatius Press, 1997) was a proving ground for great virtue and holiness. Given the importance placed on interior renewal and holiness imposed by the significance of Lent, this book has much to ponder.

“The Imitation of Christ” by Thomas à Kempis

“The Imitation of Christ” (Noll Library, OSV, 2018) is a handbook for spiritual life. The 15th-century text is divided into four books: “Helpful Counsels of the Spiritual Life,” “Directives for the Interior Life,” “On Interior Consolation,” and “On the Blessed Sacrament.” It was written at a time when many recognized the need for reform in the Church by holier living of its members. It focuses on the interior life and withdrawal from the world. It places emphasis on the devotion to the Eucharist as a key element of spiritual life. It can be a sure daily companion during Lenten prayer time.

“What Christ Suffered: A Doctor’s Journey Through the Passion” Revised and Expanded by Thomas W. McGovern, MD

What Christ suffered during His passion – for you – is a powerful source of reflection and meditation. While we know Jesus was crucified in Jerusalem around A.D. 33, the details have been confused and obscured over the past two millennia. In this revised and expanded edition of “What Christ Suffered” (OSV, 2025), Dr. Thomas W. McGovern, a dermatologist whose practice is based in Fort Wayne, provides the most accurate, up-to-date understanding of the sufferings of Jesus Christ, using ancient Greek and Latin literature about crucifixion, discoveries of ancient images, archaeology, medical reenactment studies, and medical case reports. In addition, drawing on the teachings of Pope St. John Paul II in Salvifici Doloris, this book offers practical ways to respond to suffering, both our own and that of others.

* * *