Fish fries feed the faithful in Lent

A delicious platter of “Jonah” fish is served at a Christ the King Parish fish fry in South Bend. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Christ the King fish fries go to a sister parish in Bangladesh. — Jennifer Miller
St. John the Evangelist parent Rosnery Cruz is served fish and scalloped potatoes by, from left, Blake Doriot and Mike Hein at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen. The Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fries are popular with parishioners and area residents alike, who’ve been known to call it “the best fish fry around.” — Denise Federow
English-, Spanish- and Polish-speaking volunteers work together to prepare carry-out fish dinners meals in either the American style, with coleslaw, or the Polish style, with noodles and sauerkraut. — Jennifer Miller
The fish fries at Our Lady of Good Hope Parish, Fort Wayne, had a take-out option for customers and a special station to assemble them. The dinner is run by the Knights of Our Lady and serves fish fried by Dan’s Fish Fry Service, Huntington. Our Lady of Good Hope, Photos by Joe Romie
Ladies from St. Dominic Parish in Bremen worked to cut and plate homemade desserts that are included in the fish fry ticket price along with a beverage and sides. The parish fish fries started years ago after St. Isidore Hall was built, to help fund the building project, and have become a tradition.– Michelle Donaghey
Fish comes out of a fryer at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Fort Wayne. The Boy Scout Troop hosted by the parish has run weekly Lenten fish fries for 41 consecutive years. — Joe Romie