Finding Peace in the Final Stretch Todays Catholic

As the school year ends, the excitement of summer break is often mixed with an overwhelming sense of pressure. Final exams, graduation preparations and the uncertainty of what comes next can weigh heavily on students, especially seniors preparing to step into a new chapter of life.

At Bishop Luers High School, this reality is something many students know well. While the hallways buzz with anticipation for the last day of school, there is also a quieter, more personal struggle happening beneath the surface: the challenge of maintaining mental and emotional well-being.

For seniors, the transition can feel particularly intense.

“It’s weird because you are very excited to be done, but at the same time you are so stressed about everything ending,” said Bishop Luers senior Vahsti Garcia. “There’s pressure to finish strong but also pressure about what might come after our graduation.”

This mix of emotions is natural. Change, even positive change, can bring anxiety. The Church reminds us that in moments of uncertainty we are never alone. In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus says, “Come to me, all of you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest.” This invitation is especially meaningful during seasons of stress.

Senior Zoe Cramer reflected on the importance of leaning on faith during this time.

“I’ve begun to realize I don’t have to handle everything perfectly,” she said. “When I feel overwhelmed, I try to pray or just take a step back and remember that God already has a plan for me and my future. I actually find myself a little less stressed after I remind myself of that.”

In addition to faith, small, intentional practices can make a meaningful difference in managing mental health. Taking breaks from studying, spending time with friends, and getting enough rest are not distractions; they are necessary forms of care. Talking openly with trusted friends, family or teachers can also help lighten the emotional load.

Catholic teaching emphasizes the dignity of the whole person: mind, body and soul. Caring for mental health is not separate from faith; it is part of honoring the life God has given us. As students approach the finish line of the school year, it is important to remember that success is not measured solely by grades or achievements but by growth, resilience and trust in God’s plan.

The end of the school year is not just a conclusion; it is a transition. And while transitions can be challenging, they are also opportunities for renewal. By staying rooted in faith, supporting one another and giving them grace, students can move forward with both confidence and peace.

As Bishop Luers seniors prepare to walk across the graduation stage, they carry with them not only their accomplishments but also the strength they have built along the way — a strength that will guide them into whatever comes next.

Helen VanFossen is a senior at Bishop Luers High School.

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