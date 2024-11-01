November 1, 2024 // Diocese
Financial Report 2024
Dear friends in Christ:
Once again, we are publishing an accounting of the financial operations of the diocese for the fiscal year
that ended June 30, 2024. As we have done in past years, we have also included a consolidated financial report of our high schools and parishes. This is done in the spirit of accountability and transparency.
For the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2024, our total gain was $8,461,621 (from our audited financial
statements), which you see here with a comparison to 2023. This is ony for the central operations of the diocese. It does not include the activity of the parishes, schools, or missions in the diocese.
This is a detailed breakdown of our financial picture.
Respectfully submitted, Joseph G. Ryan, Chief Financial Officer
DIOCESAN FINANCE COUNCIL
Most Rev. Kevin C. Rhoades
Very Rev. Mark Gurtner, JCD
Mr. Thomas Skiba, CPA
Mr. George Witwer, Business Owner
Mr. Michael Hammes, Retired Banker
Mrs. Linda Teeters, CPA
Mr. Christopher Murphy, Bank Chairman/President/CEO
Mr. Timothy Dolezal, CFA
Mrs. Meg Distler, Executive Director, Community Foundation
Mr. Bob Doelling, Attorney
Mr. Tom Schuerman, Parish Business Manager
Mr. James Schindler, II, Business Owner
Mrs. Donna Lamberti, Christian Brothers
Mr. Jacob Benedict, CFA
Deacon Mike Plenzler
Mr. Joseph Ryan, CFO, Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
