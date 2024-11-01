Financial Report 2024 Todays Catholic

Dear friends in Christ:

Once again, we are publishing an accounting of the financial operations of the diocese for the fiscal year

that ended June 30, 2024. As we have done in past years, we have also included a consolidated financial report of our high schools and parishes. This is done in the spirit of accountability and transparency.

For the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2024, our total gain was $8,461,621 (from our audited financial

statements), which you see here with a comparison to 2023. This is ony for the central operations of the diocese. It does not include the activity of the parishes, schools, or missions in the diocese.

This is a detailed breakdown of our financial picture.

Respectfully submitted, Joseph G. Ryan, Chief Financial Officer

DIOCESAN FINANCE COUNCIL

Most Rev. Kevin C. Rhoades

Very Rev. Mark Gurtner, JCD

Mr. Thomas Skiba, CPA

Mr. George Witwer, Business Owner

Mr. Michael Hammes, Retired Banker

Mrs. Linda Teeters, CPA

Mr. Christopher Murphy, Bank Chairman/President/CEO

Mr. Timothy Dolezal, CFA

Mrs. Meg Distler, Executive Director, Community Foundation

Mr. Bob Doelling, Attorney

Mr. Tom Schuerman, Parish Business Manager

Mr. James Schindler, II, Business Owner

Mrs. Donna Lamberti, Christian Brothers

Mr. Jacob Benedict, CFA

Deacon Mike Plenzler

Mr. Joseph Ryan, CFO, Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

