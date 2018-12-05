Festivities honor Our Lady of Guadalupe Todays Catholic

Celebrations of the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe will include Masses, re-enactments of Mary’s apparitions to St. Juan Diego, renditions of the “Mañanitas” birthday song traditionally sung to Our Lady of Guadalupe, performances by folkloric dancers and mariachi musicians, and Mexican food and music. All are welcome to attend the events, which take place across the diocese.

Warsaw: Our Lady of Guadalupe

Dec. 3-10

5:30 p.m. Novena Mass, reflection and rosary

Dec. 11

10:30 p.m. Rosary

11 p.m. Vigil Mass

Dec. 12

5:30 p.m. Mass followed by folkloric dancers

South Bend: Our Lady of Hungary

Dec. 12

5 p.m. Rosary, Mass, dancers and fiesta

South Bend: St. Adalbert

Dec. 3-11

6 p.m. Novena in the chapel

Dec. 11

11:15 p.m. Rosary, Mañanitas and Mass

Dec. 12

5:30 p.m. Dancers, seranade, Mañanitas, Mass

.

Angola: St. Anthony of Padua

Dec. 12

5 a.m. Mañanitas

4 p.m. Procession, Mass and fiesta

Bremen: St. Dominic

Dec. 3-11

6 p.m. Novena

Dec. 9

11 a.m. Re-enactment followed by Mass, dancers and reception

Dec. 12

6 p.m. Mass followed by reception

Elkhart: St. Vincent de Paul

Dec. 3-11

Varies Rosary in parishioners’ homes

Dec. 8

4 a.m. Rosary followed by Mañanitas and re-enactment

Dec. 12

6 p.m. Mass

Fort Wayne: St. Patrick

Dec. 12

5 a.m. Mañanitas followed by Mass

Fort Wayne: St. Joseph

Dec. 12

5:30 a.m. Mañanitas followed by reception

6:30 p.m. Mass followed by dinner

Goshen: St. John the Evangelist

Dec. 11

8 p.m. Folkloric dancers, followed by

mariachi music

11 p.m. Mass followed by Mañanitas

Dec. 12

6 p.m. Mass followed by re-enactment

Kendallville: Immaculate Conception

Dec. 3-11

6 p.m. Novena

Dec. 12

6:30 p.m. Mañanitas followed by

Mass and reception

LaGrange: St. Joseph

Dec. 12

5:30 a.m. Mañanitas

6 p.m. Mass

Ligonier: St. Patrick

Dec. 12

5 p.m. Procession followed by Mass

North Manchester: St. Robert Bellarmine

Dec. 12

6:30 p.m. Mass followed by reception

Plymouth: St. Michael

Dec. 11

11 p.m. Mass, followed by

Mañanitas and reception

Dec. 12

7 p.m. Mass followed by dinner in the basement

* * *