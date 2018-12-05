December 5, 2018 // Local
Festivities honor Our Lady of Guadalupe
Celebrations of the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe will include Masses, re-enactments of Mary’s apparitions to St. Juan Diego, renditions of the “Mañanitas” birthday song traditionally sung to Our Lady of Guadalupe, performances by folkloric dancers and mariachi musicians, and Mexican food and music. All are welcome to attend the events, which take place across the diocese.
Warsaw: Our Lady of Guadalupe
Dec. 3-10
5:30 p.m. Novena Mass, reflection and rosary
Dec. 11
10:30 p.m. Rosary
11 p.m. Vigil Mass
Dec. 12
5:30 p.m. Mass followed by folkloric dancers
South Bend: Our Lady of Hungary
Dec. 12
5 p.m. Rosary, Mass, dancers and fiesta
South Bend: St. Adalbert
Dec. 3-11
6 p.m. Novena in the chapel
Dec. 11
11:15 p.m. Rosary, Mañanitas and Mass
Dec. 12
5:30 p.m. Dancers, seranade, Mañanitas, Mass
.
Angola: St. Anthony of Padua
Dec. 12
5 a.m. Mañanitas
4 p.m. Procession, Mass and fiesta
Bremen: St. Dominic
Dec. 3-11
6 p.m. Novena
Dec. 9
11 a.m. Re-enactment followed by Mass, dancers and reception
Dec. 12
6 p.m. Mass followed by reception
Elkhart: St. Vincent de Paul
Dec. 3-11
Varies Rosary in parishioners’ homes
Dec. 8
4 a.m. Rosary followed by Mañanitas and re-enactment
Dec. 12
6 p.m. Mass
Fort Wayne: St. Patrick
Dec. 12
5 a.m. Mañanitas followed by Mass
Fort Wayne: St. Joseph
Dec. 12
5:30 a.m. Mañanitas followed by reception
6:30 p.m. Mass followed by dinner
Goshen: St. John the Evangelist
Dec. 11
8 p.m. Folkloric dancers, followed by
mariachi music
11 p.m. Mass followed by Mañanitas
Dec. 12
6 p.m. Mass followed by re-enactment
Kendallville: Immaculate Conception
Dec. 3-11
6 p.m. Novena
Dec. 12
6:30 p.m. Mañanitas followed by
Mass and reception
LaGrange: St. Joseph
Dec. 12
5:30 a.m. Mañanitas
6 p.m. Mass
Ligonier: St. Patrick
Dec. 12
5 p.m. Procession followed by Mass
North Manchester: St. Robert Bellarmine
Dec. 12
6:30 p.m. Mass followed by reception
Plymouth: St. Michael
Dec. 11
11 p.m. Mass, followed by
Mañanitas and reception
Dec. 12
7 p.m. Mass followed by dinner in the basement
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.