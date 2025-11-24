Father Paul McCarthy Dies at 73 Todays Catholic

Father Paul McCarthy passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 10, at Covenant Healthcare Cooper in Saginaw, Michigan, at the age of 73.

Father McCarthy was born in South Bend on April 26,1952, the son of late James and Frieda (Nagy) McCarthy. After graduating from Douglas MacArthur High School in 1970, he spent three years in the U.S. Navy and then went on to graduate from Indiana University.

After a number of years, Father McCarthy felt God’s calling to become a priest and enter Sacred Heart Seminary in Hales Corner, Wisconsin. He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend on September 8, 1984. Father Paul served the communities of St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend; Corpus Christi Parish, South Bend; St. Vincent de Paul Society, South Bend; St. Mary Parish, Huntington; St. Patrick Parish, Lagro; St. Joseph High School, South Bend; St. John the Baptist, New Haven; and St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, New Carlisle. Father McCarthy retired from active ministry in 2020 and relocated to the Diocese of Saginaw where he served as a confessor for several parishes.

Father McCarthy is survived by his siblings, Patrick McCarthy, Maureen McCarthy, Tim (Janet) McCarthy, Kevin (Jackie) McCarthy, Philip (Melissa) McCarthy, and Ted (Kimberly) McCarthy, sister in-law Bethellen McCarthy, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Father McCarthy was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and Thomas McCarthy.

The funeral liturgy took place at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 17, at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption, 615 Hoyt Ave, Saginaw. Father Mark Gurtner, vicar general of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, officiated, while Father Prentice Tipton was the homilist.

Visitation took place at the cathedral on November 17 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment followed in St. Andrew Cemetery. In lieu of ﬂowers, those planning a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Retirement Fund for Religious, P.O. Box 96988, Washington, D.C. 20090-6988.

