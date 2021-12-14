Father John Pfister enters eternal rest Jennifer Barton Staff Writer

After more than 50 years of priesthood in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Father John Pfister passed away on Monday, Dec. 13 at St. Anne Home in Fort Wayne. Father Pfister had retired from active ministry in 2015.

Ordained in 1966 by Bishop Leo Pursley, Father Pfister taught English and religion to the first classes at Bishop Dwenger High School while assisting at St. Charles Borromeo then Our Lady of Good Hope in Fort Wayne. After this, he became pastor of St. Jude in Fort Wayne before moving to South Bend to shepherd the now-closed St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. Returning to the Fort Wayne area years later, he pastored Queen of Angels for a decade.

Father Pfister grew up at SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Huntington and ironically, completed his priestly ministry at the other Catholic parish in his hometown, St. Mary, until his retirement. All of his education came through Catholic schools; first at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic School, then Our Lady of the Lake Seminary in Syracuse, and finally completing his education with degrees from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

He served in many other capacities as well, being appointed vocations director for the diocese in 1969, a position he held for 11 years. As a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, he served as chaplain for councils for 35 years and as state chaplain for 2 years.

Throughout his ministry, Father Pfister was known for his warm manner and his frequently used exclamation – “Garsh!” Joyce Rehtlake, member of St. Mary in Huntington, remembered Father Pfister from various ministries within the church. She described him as “a very giving person; always concerned with his obligation to his ministry.”

Under his leadership at St. Jude and by the suggestion of parishioner Ed Dahm, the perpetual adoration chapel was established at the parish, where the Blessed Sacrament has awaited thousands of worshippers for over 35 years.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec.16, at St. Mary Parish, 903 N. Jefferson St., Huntington from 3-7 p.m. with a vigil at 7 p.m.

The funeral Mass for Father Pfister will be held on Friday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary in Huntington, with burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery to follow.

