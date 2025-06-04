Father Arthur Ssembajja: Pastor, Domer, Ugandan Todays Catholic

By Father Arthur Joseph Ssembajja

My Journey Has Taught Me to Create Conditions Where Miracles Can Happen

On one of his last visits to town, a friend and MBA classmate, Michael R. Cimino, asked me, “So, what are you up to?” I told him that I’m spread out in three places: St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Parish in South Bend, the University of Notre Dame, and my home country, Uganda.

If you had told me years ago that my journey would lead me from the mountains of western Uganda to a business classroom at Notre Dame and to a local parish in South Bend, I might have laughed. Not because I lacked ambition, but because as a Catholic priest, my calling had always been to serve souls, not spreadsheets. Yet, here I am – a pastor, a Domer, and a Ugandan – living out a vocation that intertwines faith, business, and social impact in ways I never imagined.

From Kasese to Mendoza

Before arriving in South Bend, my ministry in Kasese, Uganda, was rooted in teaching seminarians, addressing not just the spiritual needs of the people but also the pressing social and economic challenges they faced. As a priest, I witnessed firsthand the resilience of my community – women organizing microfinance groups, young entrepreneurs eager to begin businesses, and families striving to improve their livelihoods through agriculture. Their questions were often not just about faith but about sustainability, financial security, and long-term economic empowerment.

This realization led me to pursue graduate studies at Mendoza College of Business and Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame. There, I encountered a dynamic way of thinking – one that viewed business not as a mere tool for financial success but as an instrument for human dignity, social justice, and the common good. My time at Notre Dame was deeply formative. From morning finance, accounting, or econometrics classes to late-night discussions about integral human development, I discovered that the intersection of faith and business was not just theoretical, it was deeply practical, transformative, and necessary.

At Mendoza, I learned how strategic business models, financial analysis, and ethical leadership could be applied to real-world challenges – challenges such as those faced by the very communities I served in Uganda. It became clear to me that Catholic thought and business principles were not at odds; rather, they reinforced each other in shaping economies that prioritize people ahead of profit. Faith and financial strategy, mission and management, profit and purpose – these could be partners, not competitors.

And so, while my classmates were preparing to launch careers in finance, consulting, or tech, I knew my mission lay at the intersection of pastoral ministry, economic development, and sustainable business. My work, whether at St. Anthony de Padua Parish in South Bend or through entrepreneurial initiatives in Uganda, has been profoundly shaped by this journey, one that continues to challenge me to bridge the worlds of faith and business for the greater good.

Building a Parish, Building a Business

Today, I serve as pastor of St. Anthony de Padua Parish, overseeing both the spiritual life of the community and the administration of a thriving Catholic church and school. Running a parish is, in many ways, like running a business – managing budgets, fundraising, overseeing staff, and ensuring sustainability. But unlike a conventional business, our bottom line is measured not in profits but in souls impacted, students educated, and a faith community that is thriving.

One of our most ambitious ongoing initiatives is the Building Beauty Together Campaign, a $2.5 million multiyear effort to renovate our church and school facilities. This project has required the very skills I honed at Mendoza – strategic planning, financial analysis, and leadership – all while ensuring that every decision reflects our mission as a faith community.

But my work extends beyond South Bend. My heart remains tied to Uganda, where I continue efforts to equip local entrepreneurs with business skills. Through a Ph.D. research project involving a randomized controlled trial with Frank Germann, Viola D. Hank Associate Professor and chair of the Marketing Department, we are testing how AI-driven mentorship can support Ugandan entrepreneurs in making better financial and strategic decisions. By leveraging large language models such as ChatGPT or Claude, we hope to provide scalable, cost-effective mentorship to those who lack access to traditional business education.

Catholic Thought and the Business of Hope

At the heart of my journey, whether in Uganda, at Notre Dame, or at St. Anthony de Padua, is a Catholic vision of business. Business, when done ethically, affirms dignity, fosters community, and lifts people out of poverty. It is not just about wealth accumulation; it is about stewardship, empowerment, and human flourishing.

Pope Francis reminds us in Laudato Si’ that “business is a noble vocation, directed to producing wealth and improving our world.” This belief has shaped my work, reminding me that business and faith are not separate callings but complementary ones.

As a pastor, I guide people toward God. As a business leader, I equip them with the tools to build a more just and sustainable future.

My journey has taught me that the best way to serve God is not just to pray for miracles but to create the conditions where miracles of economic empowerment, education, and hope can happen.

So here I am – pastor, Domer, Ugandan.

I’m grateful for the unexpected roads, the challenges, and the opportunities to build a world where business is truly a force for good. And in the words of Notre Dame’s mission, I continue to ask: What would you fight for?

For me, the answer is clear: faith-driven business, a flourishing, joyful community, and the promise of a better tomorrow.

Father Arthur Joseph Ssembajja is a Catholic priest from Uganda, currently serving as pastor of St. Anthony de Padua Parish in South Bend. A dual MBA/Master of Global Affairs graduate at the University of Notre Dame, he is also a Ph.D. student in Business Economics.

