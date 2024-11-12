Father Adam Schmitt Passes Away at Age 92 Todays Catholic

Father Adam D. Schmitt, 92, passed away on Monday, November 4, at Saint Anne Communities Randallia Place. Father Schmitt was born on December 22, 1931, in Fort Wayne, the son of Adam J. and Henrietta (Wyss) Schmitt. He attended St. Peter Catholic School, and upon graduation in 1945, he entered the seminary for the next 12 years; he attended Sacred Heart Seminary from 1945-48, Our Lady of the Lake Seminary at Lake Wawasee from 1948-51, and Saint Meinrad Seminary in St. Meinrad from 1951-57. He was ordained a priest on May 25, 1957, by Bishop Leo A. Pursley, along with five other priests who would serve the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Father Schmitt’s first assignment was St. Bernard Parish in Wabash, and while there, he also cared for St. Patrick Parish in Lagro and St. Robert Bellarmine Parish in North Manchester.

In 1964, he became an assistant pastor at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Fort Wayne, and he taught religion classes at Bishop Dwenger High School.

In 1966, he was assigned as assistant pastor at St. Jude Parish in Fort Wayne, and then, in 1969, he was assigned as assistant pastor at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

In 1975, Father Schmitt was appointed pastor of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish in North Manchester, and in 1978 he became pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Garrett. In 1983, Father Schmitt became the chaplain of the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart at Avilla. While there, he also served as the spiritual director for the Fort Wayne area Harvest House and chaplain for Byron Health Center, while also assisting at St. Mary Parish in Huntington.

In 1985, Father Schmitt was appointed assistant pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Fort Wayne, where he remained in residence and assisted there until his retirement in 2010 to Saint Anne Home. While in residence at St. Joseph, he was the spiritual director for the St. Vincent de Paul Society as well as the Fort Wayne-South Bend Fatima Apostolate, the Widows of Prayer in Fort Wayne, and several of the Cloistered Poor Clare Sisters (formerly at St. Andrew Church). Father Schmitt also assisted at numerous parishes throughout the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend throughout his retirement.

During his life as a priest, Father Schmitt had the opportunity to travel extensively. He visited the Holy Land, the Marian shrines at Fatima and Lourdes, as well as visiting Ireland and Mexico City. He visited the tombs of 19 Saints, including those of St. John Vianney, St. Maria Goretti, Sts. Francisco and Jacinta Marto, and St. Mother Theodore Guerin.

Father Schmitt enjoyed his weekly golf games, monthly Bridge games, and a few Notre Dame football games, as well as his daily prayers, reading the newspaper, and spending time with family and friends. He was always appreciative of the wonderful care he received from the staff at Saint Anne Home. His devotion to the Blessed Mother, as well as his deep spirituality, will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Father Schmitt was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary A. Steinacker, and a niece, Angela C. “Angie” Rectanus. He is survived by his sister, Joan May of Cincinnati; nieces and nephews, Mary A. (Dirk) Cork of Cincinnati, John (Kathi) May of Auburn, George (Teresa) Steinacker of St. Louis, Jeffery (Maureen) Steinacker of Mason, Ohio, Stephen (Cathi) Steinacker of Indianapolis, Andrew (Tammy) Steinacker of Fort Wayne, and Father Anthony Steinacker of Huntington.

Father Schmitt’s Funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 518 E. DeWald St. He will be buried in the Catholic Cemetery on Lake Avenue in Fort Wayne. Father Schmitt’s preferred memorial is the St. John Paul II Fund for Seminarian Education, which can be donated to online at ccfnei.org or by mail c/o the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana, 9025 Coldwater Rd., Fort Wayne, IN, 46825.

To share a remembrance of Father Schmitt, or to offer condolences to his family, visit divinemercyfuneralhome.com.

Obituary provided by Divine Mercy Funeral Home.

* * *