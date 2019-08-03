Fall confirmation Mass schedule Todays Catholic

The following is a schedule of the fall Masses at which Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will confer the sacrament of confirmation.

Parish/location, Date, Time

Additional parishes included

St. Michael the Archangel, Waterloo Aug. 25, 10:30 a.m.

St. John the Evangelist, Goshen Oct. 4, 7 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist, Goshen Oct. 5, 10 a.m.

Sacred Heart, Fort Wayne Oct. 5, 6 p.m.

St. Patrick, Fort Wayne Oct. 6, 3 p.m.

St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend Oct. 10, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony de Padua, South Bend

St. Mary of the Annunciation, Bristol Oct. 13, 2 p.m.

Christ the King, South Bend Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

Corpus Christi, South Bend Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.

St. Stanislaus, Bishop & Martyr, South Bend Oct. 26, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross, South Bend Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m.

St. Jude, South Bend Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m.

St. Joseph, South Bend Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

St. Jude, Fort Wayne Nov. 3, 3 p.m.

St. Charles Borromeo, Fort Wayne Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph, LaGrange Nov. 17, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph , Mishawaka Nov. 23, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka

St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka

St. Bavo Parish, Mishawaka

Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame Dec. 15, 11 :45 a.m.

