Faithful honor Our Lady of Fatima
Children dressed as Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco, the three children to whom Mary appeared in 1917 at the Cova da Iria fields of Fatima, Portugal, prepare to bring up the gifts during a Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, Oct. 5. The World Apostolate of Fatima Fort Wayne Division organizes the yearly Mass, which is followed by a procession and breakfast. — Photos by Bob List
Fatima Family Apostolate President John C. Preiss speaks at a breakfast that followed the 8 a.m. Mass and procession. He also visited the four diocesan high schools Oct. 3 and 4, and made available first-class relics of the apparition for the students to venerate.
Knights of Columbus lead the procession from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to the Grand Wayne Center, with Bishop Luers High School students carrying Our Lady of Fatima.
