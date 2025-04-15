Explore the Saints and Shrines of France Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

Life is a journey, but for Christians this is not just an ordinary journey, it’s a pilgrimage. Author Matthew Kelly defines a pilgrimage as “a sacred journey undertaken for a spiritual purpose, often to a holy place or a significant location in one’s faith.”

Father John Eze, pastor at St. Patrick Church in Arcola, and travel group leader Tammie Schenkel are inviting you to join them on a 12-day pilgrimage from February 22 to March 5, 2026, to explore the saints and shrines of France.

During this pilgrimage, you will explore Paris, Chartres, Lisieux, Rouen, Nevers, Ars, Paray Le Monial, Carcassonne, and Lourdes, retracing the footsteps of St. Thérèse of Lisieux and St. Joan of Arc. This includes a visit to the Miraculous Medal Shrine, the recently rebuilt Notre Dame Cathedral, Arc de Triomphe, Opera House, Basilique du Sacré-Coeur de Montmartre (Basilica of Sacred Heart of Montmartre), Musée du Louvre (Louvre Museum), Sainte Chapelle, and the opportunity to pray at the incorrupt body of St. Bernadette. This pilgrimage also includes fun and fellowship while enjoying a dinner cruise on the Seine River and a light show at the Eiffel Tower.

“My parents introduced me quite early to great Catholic devotions,” Father Eze told Today’s Catholic. “That has been a great part of my spirituality, and part of that is also going on pilgrimages. At my last parish, Queen of Peace, we went to the Holy Land, and it created a great connection between me and those pilgrims. Friendships that were formed on these spiritual journeys have increased our faith and strengthened us as we continue our pilgrimage to heaven. Having been at St. Patrick’s for about two years now, I believe a pilgrimage will enrich our faith journey together in many profound ways.”

On her own path, Schenkel has been given the opportunity to go on pilgrimages to many places, with her first pilgrimage as a non-Catholic to Medjugorje in 2004. Her experience on that pilgrimage changed her life dramatically, and she returned seeking to become Catholic. In 2023, Bishop Rhoades recommended Father Eze as her spiritual director, and they have been journeying together since.

In one of their spiritual direction meetings, the idea of leading a pilgrimage together was born. Through prayerful discernment, the saints and shrines of France were where they were being drawn.

“It just really resonated,” Schenkel said, “because as a member of the Seven Sisters Apostolate, these are very significant saints for us: St. Thérèse of Lisieux, St. John Vianney – the patron saint of priests – so what better way to pray for our priests and bishop!”

The two strongly recommend the book “33 Days to Eucharistic Glory” by Matthew Kelly, especially the chapter on “The Eucharist and the Pilgrim,” as this chapter provides rich insights on the deep meaning of what a pilgrimage is and the huge difference between a pilgrim and a tourist. Kelly writes that the distinguishing difference between the two is that a tourist has so many expectations, wanting everything to go as planned, but a pilgrim entrusts every aspect of the journey to God and seeks for signs of God’s hands in every way along the journey.

“When we go on pilgrimages – France, Medjugorje, wherever – it’s a spiritual journey, and everyone is called for different reasons,” Schenkel said. “People go sometimes because they’re celebrating birthdays or anniversaries; sometimes people don’t even know why they’re going, they just feel called to go, or they have a specific intention in their heart that they want to pray for. There are so many graces available, and it’s just a way of God loving you where you are.”

Though Father Eze began by inviting those in his parish, this pilgrimage is open to everyone. They would like it to be a smaller, more intimate group of pilgrims, but they are open to the signs of God’s guidance.

“The veil between heaven and earth becomes very thin on pilgrimages,” Schenkel said. “You can’t explain it; there’s no reason for it. It’s grace. It’s a gift that God gives. It’s a mystery, but it’s very real as you experience it.”

Regarding this pilgrimage, they said: “This is just such a beautiful package, and it was all deliberately chosen. We looked at lots and lots of different pilgrimages, and we took from multiple ones out there and created what we thought would be a good one.”

The cost of the pilgrimage ranges from $3,895 for land only to $4,895 including flights. Prices are valid if the deposit is received no later than November 10, 2025. The final payment is due on December 22, 2025. For more information, visit selectinternationaltours.com and use the trip code 26MJ02FRTS.

* * *