Experiencing Beauty of the Eucharistic Congress as a Family Eric Peat

As Lucas Oil Stadium swelled with music and everyone in the stands rose to their feet, hundreds of individuals emerged from the tunnel and made their way into the stadium in matching attire, ready to participate in an event they would remember for the rest of their lives. From our view in the second row, our family had perfect seats to see the unforgettable sight unfold. Our kids watched in awe, counting the participants as they appeared and pointing out ones that they knew by name.

No, it wasn’t an Indianapolis Colts game. It was the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass at the 10th National Eucharistic Congress.

As parents of four boys – ages 3, 6, 9, and 12 – we were honored to experience two days of the Eucharistic Congress through the eyes of our children. We knew that navigating the crowds, the walking, and the schedule as a young family would mean a different experience than it would have if we attended the event as a couple. Our goal was to lean into that childlike perspective and take in the event at their pace, which afforded us ample opportunities to grow in patience.

It was truly a special experience for us to accompany our children in this moment of their lives. They were able to witness the Catholic faith on display in a much bigger scope than ever before. This was highlighted at the beginning of our first day in Indianapolis, when we prayed the Rosary and participated in the aforementioned Mass at Lucas Oil Stadium. The sheer number of people in the stands and clergy processing onto the floor – more than 75 bishops and easily more than 500 priests – were a sight to behold, and when everyone prayed aloud or sat silently in unison, it was a moving experience. Our children were also able to witness our faith taken to the streets of Indianapolis during the Eucharistic procession. Between the people lining the streets all along the route and those taking part in the procession itself, the Church Militant was out in full force as far as the eye could see.

The Eucharistic Congress also offered numerous ways for our family to serve together and learn about our faith. Our family was able to help pack food items for the Million Meals Movement, an activity featuring responsibilities that each age could grasp while helping them become the hands and feet of Christ. We later broke off into age-appropriate groups to experience the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, an approach to spiritual formation with hands-on activities that fostered contemplation and exploration of the faith. Even our younger two boys were able to draw pictures and practice handling different Mass items, helping them connect with what they see on the altar.

Finally, the Congress gave our children opportunities to express their faith in new and unique ways. We were able to watch our older two boys take another step forward in the ownership of their faith and join in group prayers on their own. This was never more apparent than during the evening Revival Session at the end of our second day, as each of us participated in the prayerful worship music in our own ways and were touched by a different message shared by the keynote speakers. We enjoyed discussing afterwards what stood out to each person, which prompted our two oldest to openly faith share with us.

In the end, our experience affirmed the fact that it’s worth the challenge to take your children to large-scale faith events such as the Eucharistic Congress. Allowing them to witness and participate in these events will help fortify your domestic church by giving your children the opportunity to grow in their own spiritual lives. For us, it may have meant packing extra snacks, taking extra breaks, and tailoring our schedule to accommodate shorter attention spans. These compromises, however, were quickly overshadowed by the joys of spotting clergy on every street corner and being surrounded by people of faith, providing an uncommon peace amid the crowds.

We hope that attending the Eucharistic Congress helped our children begin to sense the universality of our Catholic faith and the magnitude of the True Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. We wanted to show them that being a part of the Church means being a part of something that extends beyond our family, beyond our parish, and even beyond our diocese. Through countless displays of prayer and worship that combined various cultures and ages, the congress did just that. It also established that the central teaching at the core of our faith, the Eucharist, is a belief – and a person, in Jesus – who is worthy of massive gatherings and celebrations. We pray that the enormity of the moment was not lost on them, but that it instead provides a memory that lasts a lifetime.

Or at least, God-willing, until the 11th National Eucharistic Congress.

Eric and Kayla Peat, and their children, are members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Fort Wayne.

