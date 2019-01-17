EWTN to cover National March for Life events Todays Catholic





MARCH FOR LIFE – OPENING MASS OF THE NATIONAL PRAYER VIGIL

Live Coverage of the Opening Prayer Vigil for the Annual March for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC.

Thursday, 01/17 AT 5:30 PM ET

CLOSING MASS OF THE NATIONAL PRAYER VIGIL FOR LIFE

Live Coverage of the Closing Mass of the National Prayer Vigil for Life from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC.

Friday, 01/18 AT 7:30 AM ET

MARCH FOR LIFE

Live and complete coverage of the most important pro-life event of the year: the annual March For Life in Washington DC.

Friday, 01/18 AT 9:00 AM ET

ONE LIFE LA

Coverage of this event from downtown Los Angeles, which is a celebration of life in all stages, from conception to natural death.

Saturday, 01/19 at 5:00 PM ET

PRO-LIFE MASS FROM LOS ANGELES

Coverage of the Requiem Mass for the unborn at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Saturday, 01/19 at 8:00 PM ET

* * *