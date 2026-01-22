Eucharistic Revival Sparked Faith; Challenges Remain OSV NEWS

(OSV News) – The National Eucharistic Revival – a three-year initiative to renew belief in the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist, following a marked decline in belief among U.S. Catholics – has rekindled both faith and outreach, according to a new study. Still, several challenges remain in extending those results to people not already in the pews.

The findings were released on Thursday, January 15, in “Share Your Perspective” (“Comparte tu perspectiva”), a national survey of the impact of the National Eucharistic Revival conducted by the Catholic market research firm Vinea Research, which had been engaged by revival organizers and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“The bishops decided to take time to hear from Catholics in the United States about their experiences of the fruits of the Eucharistic Revival, to recognize ongoing needs within the Church, and to identify areas for potential growth in the future,” wrote Archbishop Charles C. Thompson of Indianapolis, chair of the USCCB’s Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis, in a January 15 letter announcing the data’s release.

He explained the survey had been developed in two phases, with one-on-one interviews shaping the questions ultimately provided to just under 2,500 respondents.

The second phase’s online data collection took place during the summer and fall of 2025 – one year after the 10th National Eucharistic Congress, held in July of 2024 in Indianapolis and preceded by the first National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, the four routes of which converged at the congress.

Of the online sample, 2,058 were lay Catholics who had not been involved in the revival’s organization, with 1,758 coming from lists provided by the USCCB. The other 300 – lay Catholics who attended Mass at least monthly – were drawn from Vinea’s general population panel. The firm noted in its report that “lay Catholic respondents were not made aware of the purpose of the survey.”

Lay Catholics were classified in the survey as national participants (50 percent), meaning they participated in either the National Eucharistic Congress or National Eucharistic Pilgrimage; as local participants (24 percent), meaning they joined in a local Eucharistic Revival activity but not in a national event; or were non-participants (26 percent) in revival activities.

The remaining sample, which the report described as “ecclesial,” represented 414 respondents who were priests, deacons, or revival point persons, drawn from USCCB (294) and Vinea (120) lists. Of those, 60 percent were ordained clergy, 41 percent of whom were pastors; 20 percent were a combination of diocesan (15 percent) or parish (5 percent) staff; and 20 percent were non-staff and non-ordained “point person” parishioners.

On balance, the survey data showed both the “lay” and “ecclesial” groups benefited from the National Eucharistic Revival, reporting enhanced faith and spirituality as well as community outreach.

However, the report also discovered several challenges to be addressed, including reaching beyond already engaged Catholics, while providing more parish-level support for such initiatives.

In his letter, Archbishop Thompson noted that “much of the data in the survey pertains to observations from the general laity segment or about them by the ecclesial segment,” since “the bishops hoped to inspire a grassroots initiative among Catholics” with the revival.

Specifically, the survey measured the frequency of participation in various faith activities, the personal importance of such activities, the level of conviction in Catholic beliefs as well as comfort in evangelizing, and the extent of respondents’ understanding of beliefs.

Participants in the lay segment compared their present experiences with those in post-COVID 2021, ranking them along five-point scales from “never” to “very often.”

And, according to Vinea, “the greatest growth in importance” for the lay segment “was observed in volunteering and spending time in Eucharistic adoration,” with faith-related activities – especially volunteering – all showing “significant increases since 2021.”

Notably, belief in the Real Presence among all three segments edged to 90 percent and above, with the greatest increase detected among national participants (92 percent, up from 73 percent in 2021). Local participants saw an 11-point jump (93 percent, up from 82 percent), while belief among the general Catholic segment rose by 12 points (90 percent, up from 78 percent).

National participants (60 percent) reported a 17-point increase in Eucharistic adoration since 2021 (up from 43 percent), with local participants (64 percent, up from 49 percent) and Vinea’s general Catholic population segment (43 percent, up from 37 percent) also spending more time before the Blessed Sacrament over the same four-year timeframe.

Other increases among the survey’s national, local and general segments over this timeframe included:

• Scripture or spiritual reading, with national at 83 percent (up from 66 percent), local at 88 percent (up from 78 percent) and general at 80 percent (up from 71 percent).

• Attending Mass beyond the Sunday obligation, with national and local both at 74 percent (up from 55 percent and 64 percent, respectively) and the general segment at 50 percent (up from 46 percent).

• Going to confession, with national at 61 percent (up from 43 percent), local at 58 percent (up from 41 percent) and the general group at 43 percent (up from 30 percent).

Among the ecclesial segment, the survey found that “leadership enthusiasm for the Revival was strong at every level, with 92 percent of bishops and 92 percent of pastors described as supportive.”

Vinea found the revival overall “refocused clergy on the Eucharist, with a majority reporting substantive changes to their pastoral approach since 2021.”

At the parish level, clergy reported that the “most fruitful” revival activities were Holy Hours and Eucharistic adoration events (53 percent), Eucharistic catechesis and teaching (41 percent), and local Eucharistic processions (39 percent).

Roughly one-quarter of clergy described the National Eucharistic Congress (26 percent) and the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage (23 percent) as fruitful, although the numbers were significantly higher for clergy who had attended the congress (64 percent) or pilgrimage (63 percent).

A total of 70 percent of ordained revival point persons said the initiative had been able to reach less engaged or lapsed Catholics. But most of that success was categorized as “slightly successful.”

Challenges for revival activities reported by point persons, along with priests and deacons, centered around “two key obstacles: external barriers and internal constraints,” said the report.

“Staff cited resource limitations and time constraints at higher rates (63 percent and 58 percent), while parishioners more often mentioned lack of awareness among target audiences (51 percent),” the report said.

In addition, “the burden of local implementation fell heavily on volunteers and part-time staff, who often felt they lacked institutional support for sustainable programming,” the report noted.

Reaching beyond engaged Catholics, lack of awareness and “apathy among some target audiences,” as well as the risk of leadership burnout without more organizational support, were also cited in the report.

Still, the report concluded, the revival fostered both personal and parish renewal – and “the evidence suggests that a future revival could bear similar fruit and, with clear support and capacity, potentially expand its reach further.”

