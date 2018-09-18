Esther Terry to head Hispanic Ministry, special projects for diocese Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — In the Secretariat for Evangelization & Discipleship for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Hispanic Ministry has been energized by the addition of new Director for Hispanic Ministry and Special Projects Esther Terry.

Deacon Frederick Everett, head of the secretariat, said Terry is a “great addition” to the diocesan evangelization team because of her wealth of energy, insight and enthusiasm.

Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, Terry’s vibrant, evangelical Protestant family instilled in her a love for Scripture and a sense of mission, and a desire to serve God and others. She attended Hillsdale College, graduating in 2008, after which she began working at the University of Notre Dame. She found a home in the Catholic Church and was confirmed in 2010.

At Notre Dame, she worked coordinating events, special projects and publications in the Kellogg Institute for International Studies from 2008 to 2011. She completed a Master of Theological Studies degree, with a concentration in moral theology, in 2013.

Terry worked in 2013-14 with Notre Dame’s Klau Center for Civil and Human Rights, as project director for the online database of Catholic Social Teaching and Human Rights documents now known as “Convocate.” She was also director of the highly successful Camino program at Notre Dame’s McGrath Institute for Church Life, and worked with dioceses across the country to offer online theology courses in Spanish for adult faith formation from 2013 to 2018.

In her new role, Terry will not only help with special projects within the Secretariat for Evangelization & Discipleship, “but she will oversee our outreach efforts with our Hispanic brothers and sisters — especially young adults, engaged and married couples,” said Deacon Everett.

As Director of Hispanic Ministry, she will support adults and young adults within the Hispanic/Latino community as they encounter Jesus Christ, and share that encounter with others. That may include, for example, working on a retreat for marriage preparation or meeting with recently ordained Hispanic deacons, giving an Education for Ministry talk in Spanish, or working with the Office of Worship Director Brian MacMichael to plan workshops for Spanish-speaking liturgical ministers.

During her first year, Terry said she also plans to do a lot of listening. “I want to learn the needs of our communities through conversations with our priests, parishioners, deacons, lay ministers and young adults, and then set priorities for next steps based on what emerges from that dialogue.”

She’s looking forward to “supporting the work of parishes, finding ways to help them grow in their capacity to carry out the mission of evangelization,” she added.

“I also look forward to serving as a liaison with other diocesan secretariats and offices, promoting collaboration and sharing resources, both to serve the Hispanic community as well as to help the Hispanic community share the richness of their faith and culture with the wider Church,” she said. “Since I’ve spent the last 10 years working at Notre Dame, I also know of many resources the university offers, and I hope we can find ways to partner with them.”

