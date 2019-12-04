End-of-year giving in the diocese Jennifer Barton Staff Writer

As the year draws to a close, the light of the Christmas season signals the light of the world. And as gifts are given to friends and loved ones, it is also a time to remember the poverty taken on by Christ during His time on earth and consider offering, as He did, the gifts of joy, encouragement and support even to those with whom one is not closely acquainted.

Knowing all that God has given, and that He cannot be outdone in generosity, Today’s Catholic takes a look this season at some of the diocesan initiatives and organizations whose evangelization and works of mercy would greatly benefit from a gift this Advent season.

Annual Bishop’s Appeal

The Annual Bishop’s Appeal provides for many needs in the diocese, including the formation of priests, seminarians and catechists; evangelization to youth and ethnic Catholic communities; and preserving places of worship across the diocese. Pledges can be made at any time and are tax-deductible. Donate online at www.diocesefwsb.org/ABA.

Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities of Northeast Indiana is an organization whose mission is to serve those in need, offering a broad spectrum of assistance. In addition to aiding those in poverty, immigrants and victims of natural disasters, Catholic Charities assists in the adoption process and advocates for the dignity of all members of society through legal actions. Donations can be made online at www.ccfwsb.org/donate.

In addition to monetary contributions, Catholic Charities also accepts donations of vehicles in any condition.

Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana

An organization created for the purpose of aiding the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana establishes and manages funds to meet the needs of people and churches within the local community. It helps set up perpetual endowments to parish and school organizations, awards scholarship funds, and supports soup kitchens, among other things. To support this mission, go to ccfnei.org.

Catholic Relief Services

To promote growth and development on a global scale, Catholic Relief Services reaches out to more than 100 countries worldwide, serving some of the poorest areas of the world and bringing aid to those suffering in extreme poverty. CRS provides assistance to people of all faiths and backgrounds who are in need of aid. International disaster relief, education for girls, and supporting agriculture for livelihood in underdeveloped nations are some of the areas CRS works in. Donations can be made online at www.crs.org.

Women’s Care Center

The Women’s Care Center provides loving support for pregnant women in need through counseling, education and a Crib Club for needed baby items. At WCC, being pro-life means building relationships with clients to support new parents in the new stage of their lives. Contributions can be made at

www.supportwomenscarecenter.org.



Christ Child Society

An all-volunteer organization, the Christ Child Society focuses on the needs of children by giving layettes, coats and school supplies to needy children, and promoting reading through the Reading Rangers and A Book for a Child programs. Though part of the same society, there are separate chapters on each side of the diocese. To donate in South Bend visit

www.christchildsb.org.

The Fort Wayne website is www.christ-child-society-of-fort-wayne.myshopify.com.

