Elkhart Youth Minister Set to Join the 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage Eric Peat

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday this summer, Catholics across the United States are being called to walk with Christ in the Eucharist, to renew the heart of our nation and draw it back to Him.

The 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage — under the theme “One Nation Under God” — is set to begin over Memorial Day weekend. And for the third year in a row, the select group of nine perpetual pilgrims traveling with Jesus every step of the journey will feature a young adult with a tie to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Mary Carmen Zakrajsek has spent the past 11 months serving as director of youth faith formation at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Elkhart. She has witnessed the transformative power of the True Presence in her life and is excited for the opportunity to share this with others across the country.

“It really is a blessing,” Zakrajsek told Today’s Catholic. “My life was radically transformed by the Eucharist when I was in high school. Ever since my first retreat, when I experienced Eucharistic adoration, it really set my heart on fire, and it gave me a real desire for Eucharistic devotion. And so, that continued throughout college and after college.

“The summer of the National Eucharistic Congress, I was able to participate in the last procession — the last three miles of the route to St. John’s [in Indianapolis]. That was an incredible experience to walk behind Our Lord down the streets and highways. … So, when I found out that one could apply to do something like this, I felt like it was an invitation from the Lord to realign my own heart under His sovereignty and to invite Him yet again deeper into my own life and to pray for those He also wants to invite into relationship.”

Formed for Mission

A native of Carmel, Indiana, Zakrajsek graduated from Marian University in 2021 and previously worked for Students for Life of America and Women’s Care Center before relocating to northern Indiana. She believes this experience with two national organizations in the pro-life movement helped form and prepare her to be a perpetual pilgrim.

“My role was essentially a pro-life missionary, coming in contact with students and speaking on college campuses, proclaiming the truth about the sanctity of life and abortion,” Zakrajsek said of her time with Students for Life of America, the largest pro-life youth organization in the country. “With each job, I felt like the Lord was really using gifts He had given me to share with the public the good message of hope that exists for those experiencing crisis pregnancies. And so, in this role — it is very much an active role, with me traveling, meeting new people, sharing about our faith, evangelizing — I think He’s giving me a particular gift to enter into conversation about things that matter.”

Father Craig Borchard, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Elkhart, has seen the impact of Zakrajsek’s influence, particularly through a recent confirmation retreat that was “unlike anything we’ve ever done before” and is already bearing fruit in the parish.

“She has the energy to really engage with the youth,” Father Borchard told Today’s Catholic. “She has a lot of talents, too, that she brings to the table: She’s got an eye for retreats and what moves people, she’s a talented musician, she’s bold in proclaiming the Gospel and proclaiming Jesus to others, kind of fearless in the best way possible. A lot of joy as well — just a lot of joy and excitement for our faith. All those are going to be qualities and characteristics that will serve her well on the pilgrimage. We’ve already experienced it here in the parish; I know she’ll take that out to the streets as well.”

A Journey of Faith

The 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage will begin in St. Augustine, Florida, where the first Mass was celebrated in America, and continue up the East Coast through many of the original 13 colonies. The St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Route — named after the first United States citizen to be canonized a saint — will wind its way through 18 dioceses and feature multiple national historical sites that hold significance to both our country and our faith.

The pilgrimage concludes in Philadelphia over the weekend of July 4th to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Along the journey, the select group of perpetual pilgrims will carry the Blessed Sacrament through countless urban and rural communities and witness to the universality of the Church. It is this embracing of our apostolic roots, Zakrajsek said, that she is most looking forward to.

“This really is an opportunity to witness to Christ like the apostles did, lest we forget that God walked this earth; He came among us,” Zakrajsek said. “This is an opportunity to walk with Him again — to follow Him, to go where He goes and, really, to sanctify the everyday moments of life. The apostles did everything with Him. They ate with Him, they were in a boat with Him when he was sleeping, they traveled with Him, they participated in every aspect of daily life with Jesus. To be in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament — in a van, on a boat — it’s an opportunity to once again allow Him to sanctify our daily living.”

Zakrajsek is also excited to spend seven weeks with her fellow perpetual pilgrims. The group of young adults from across the country gathered for a formation retreat in January, in which they participated in daily Mass and Holy Hours together. Zakrajsek admitted that “just praying together silently felt different,” knowing that the Lord placed these individuals together in His providence. “They are all hilarious, and everyone is just so unique and has an amazing love for the Lord,” Zakrajsek said. “I’m really inspired by each of them. They’re just a funny young group of people. I’m excited to grow in friendship with them more.”

Sent Forth from Elkhart

Despite losing a staff member for nearly two months, Father Borchard is excited for Zakrajsek and the unique opportunity for someone from his parish community to promote Eucharistic devotion on a national scale.

“I’ve been teasing her that I want her to bring St. Vincent across the country, but it’s a real honor and a blessing for her to have been selected,” Father Borchard said. “I was happy to support her in doing the pilgrimage. I believe it will bear fruit for her in her own life, her own spiritual journey, but for our parish, too.”

Zakrajsek was thankful for the support and encouragement from Father Borchard and her co-workers at St. Vincent de Paul.

“I feel very grateful to have a community that is encouraging me to do this,” Zakrajsek said. “This is the greater mission of the Church — to go make disciples and to bring Jesus to people. That’s the heart of this pilgrimage; the whole mission is to renew the Church by enkindling a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist. And ultimately, our whole mission is to inspire a movement of Catholics who are healed by the Eucharist, formed through an encounter with Him and sent out on mission.”

Ways to Offer Support

Those who wish to support Zakrajsek on this mission can offer prayers, join a portion of the pilgrimage in person, or financially support her journey at by visiting eucharisticpilgrimage.org/perpetual-pilgrims/mary-carmen-zakrajsek.

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