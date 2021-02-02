Elkhart rallies for life Denise Fedorow Freelance Writer

Advocates for the lives of the preborn gather Saturday, Jan. 30, on the streets surrounding St. Thomas the Apostle Church, encouraging passing motorists to remember all human life is sacred. The outdoor awareness event took place following a Mass celebrated at the church. A peaceful protest took place in Goshen at the same time, at the Elkhart County Courthouse. Protests, rallies and marches like these happen across the country every year since the 1973 Roe v. Wade federal decision legalizing abortion during all nine months of pregnancy.

