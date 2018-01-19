Elkhart County marches for life
Men and women from the Silent No More organization shared their testimony of regret and guilt after they made their abortion-related decisions. Through prayer and help from organizations such as Haven for Healing, they’ve found forgiveness and God’s mercy, and now share the truth of the pain and regret abortion causes. They spoke during the seventh annual Rally and Prayer Walk for Life sponsored by the Elkhart County Right to Life organization Jan. 13.
Deacon Jim Fuchs of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Elkhart, left, and Father Matthew Coonan of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, lead marchers down Franklin Street — braving the cold as they head toward the offices of Reason Enough to Act, where they offered prayers for the pro-life organization.
Marchers pray outside the Elkhart County Courthouse.
