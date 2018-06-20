Eleven to be ordained to the diaconate Todays Catholic

Eleven men, most of Hispanic ethnicity, will be ordained to the diaconate at a Mass celebrated by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades at 11 a.m., June 23, at St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend.

The candidates have been preparing for their ordination for four years, and represent the inaugural group of candidates in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to be comprised entirely of Spanish-speaking men who received their formation in that language. Their Mass of ordination will also be celebrated in Spanish.

The candidates are:

Juan Manuel Campos of Ligonier. His wife is Martha Diaz de Leon. They are members of St. Patrick Parish and have four children: Esteban, 24; Alondia, 21; Isaac, 14; and Simon, 4.

Marco Castillo Gómez of Warsaw. His wife is María de Jesús Romero Martinez. They are members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and have one child, Flor de Maria, 18.

Frederick Everett of South Bend. His wife is Lisa Everett. They are members of Corpus Christi Parish and have seven children: Nick, 30; Tom, 28; Liz, 26; Kate, 24; Joseph, 20; Michael, 18; and Maria, 15.

Ricardo García Ramos of Goshen. His wife is Christina Gomez. They are members of St. Patrick Parish, Ligonier, and have four children: Tayriz, 15; Joshua, 14; Isaac, 10; and Elias, 6.

Alejandro M. García García of Mishawaka. His wife is Juana García. They are members of Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend, and have four children: Jorge, 37; Narina, 34; Jario, 29; and Jazmin, 27.

Giovani Muñoz Reyes of Goshen. His wife is Virginia Muñoz. They are members of St. John the Evangelist Parish and have four children: Camila, 9; Xochitl, 7; Carim, 6; Gianni, 6 months.

Christian E. Nieves Figueroa of Goshen. His wife is Hilda Nieves. They are members of St. John the Evangelist Parish and have four children: Mariel, 8; Elias, 6; Christion Jr., 4; and Grace, 2.

Blas Olayo of Goshen. His wife is María Olayo. They are members of St. John the Evangelist Parish and have four children: Lidia, 20; Sarah, 13; Patrick, 10; and Constantino, 8 months.

José Ruvalcaba Sánchez of South Bend. His wife is Rebecca Ruvalcaba. They are members of St. Adalbert Parish.

Victor Sandoval Ceja of Fort Wayne. His wife is Elvia Sandoval. They are members of St. Patrick Parish and have two children: Victor, 20; and Johanna, 18.

Hubert Vasquez Osorio of Fort Wayne. His wife is Virervia Vasquez. They are members of St. Patrick Parish and have four children: Urian, 15; Abiel, 13; Christian, 11; and Emanuel, 3.

Subsequent to their ordination, the deacons will be assigned to serve at parishes within the diocese. All are welcome and invited to attend the Mass.

