Eclipse in Area Brings Young, Old, Rich, Poor Together in Awed Wonder
Father Spenser St. Louis of Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Father David Violi, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton Ind., use protective glasses to watch the solar eclipse outside St. Joseph Church April 8, 2024. (OSV News photo/Gretchen Crowe)
A total solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024. (OSV News photo/Henry Romero, Reuters)
Faithful Flock to View Total Eclipse
Father Stephen Colchin, a retired priest of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, watches the eclipse during its totality on Monday, April 8, during an event hosted by St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Decatur, which was in the eclipse’s path of totality. – Photos by Scott Warden
Scott Warden
Kelly Ehinger watches the progress of the eclipse after praying the Rosary during an event hosted by St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Decatur on Monday, April 8. After Father Dave Ruppert led the Rosary, dozens of people gathered in the St. Mary parking lot to watch the eclipse.
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.