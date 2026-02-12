Dwenger Students Experience the Gospel Call on a Mission Trip to Pittsburgh Todays Catholic

This past Christmas break, while many students were home celebrating the season’s festivities with family and friends, 21 students from Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne chose to spend their break in a different way.

Along with students from other schools, they traveled to Pittsburgh to participate in a mission trip organized by St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Fort Wayne. What they encountered there was not only harsh poverty and homelessness but also a profound experience of faith and prayer.

The mission trip centered on serving the poor and homeless of Pittsburgh through organizations such as Red Door Ministries, which provides meals and clothing to those living on the streets, and Gift of Mary Ministries, which supports women affected by domestic violence.

Each day, students spent hours serving, sometimes outdoors in bitter cold that fell well below freezing, and other times behind the scenes working to prepare meals, clean facilities, and organize supplies. Though the work was demanding, students quickly realized that even the smallest acts of service could have a lasting impact.

For many, the most powerful moments came through personal encounters with those they served.

“I got to speak with and pray over many women of various ages and walks of life,” said Bishop Dwenger junior Elizabeth Hill. “I realized how life-changing one conversation can be for someone, how much joy it can give them, and how loved they can feel.”

Hill said listening to the stories these women shared and praying with them helped her see Christ present in each person she met.

Senior Caleb Keister shared a similar sentiment, explaining how the trip changed his perspective on homelessness.

“These people were all homeless for different reasons, but simply interacting with them and meeting them where they were at was a blessing,” Keister said.

Keister said one especially meaningful experience came in helping throw a New Year’s celebration for men transitioning off the streets.

“They were really thankful that we came and hung out with them,” Keister said, noting how much joy such simple companionship brought.

Throughout the week, service was deeply intertwined with prayer. Students spent hours each day in personal prayer, communal worship, attending Mass and Holy Hours before the Blessed Sacrament. Many described these prayer times as moments of healing and renewal.

“Times of worship were very healing and holy,” senior Sarah Koors said. “We all pressed in to encounter God, and His presence fell so heavily upon all of us.”

Several students also witnessed what they described as extraordinary movements of the Holy Spirit. Junior Rebecca Gillett recounted praying for a man named William who suffered from severe cataracts.

“When we first started talking to him, his eyesight was so terrible that he couldn’t read the large, painted sign above the door. We prayed over him four times,” she said, “and after we prayed for him, he could once again see and read. He was in awe, and so were we.”

Other students shared testimonies of physical, emotional, and spiritual healings, including moments where language barriers seemed to disappear during prayer and ministry.

Keister said one of the more amazing moments on the trip came when he was interacting with a man who spoke little English. “The man asked me for a large coat with a hood, but when he said it in Spanish, I understood it perfectly. The best part is that I don’t speak Spanish at all.”

These experiences reminded students of the signs and wonders found in the Gospels and the Acts of the Apostles. Beyond these special moments, students learned important lessons about what it truly means to live on mission.

“I learned mission isn’t just about going to another country or even another state necessarily, but doing the small acts of service with love,” junior Hannah Thurber said.

Whether serving meals or cleaning facilities, students came to see even these moments of hidden work done with love often make the biggest difference.

As the trip concluded, many students expressed a desire to bring this spirit of mission back to Bishop Dwenger.

Koors shared her hope to integrate service more deeply into school clubs and organizations, while others spoke of living the Gospel through simple acts such as offering kindness in the hallway, praying for classmates, and witnessing to their faith through words and actions.

As these Dwenger students return to their daily lives, they carry with them a renewed call to live out their faith in the halls of Bishop Dwenger High School, and all students are called to live on mission, empowered by the ardent love of the Holy Spirit within them.

Miles Knepper is a sophomore at Bishop Dwenger High School.

* * *