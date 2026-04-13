Dwenger Senior Wears His Faith on His Sleeve Todays Catholic

Bishop Dwenger senior Max Stefanek has found a unique and creative way to share his Catholic faith. Stefanek designs clothing that encourages students to talk more openly about their faith and what it means to them.

“I love spreading my faith, and clothing is an easy way to start conversations about Christ,” he explained.

Stefanek’s favorite design is the T-shirt that says, “Jesus Wept — John 11:35” — the shortest verse in the Bible — which carries a powerful reminder of Jesus’ humanity and compassion.

His journey into faith-based content creation began two years ago, and he began making clothes, he said, about a year later.

Support for his brand, Set a Fire (setafire.net), quickly spread among classmates. His best friend, senior Eddie Miller, owns one of Max’s shirts. “It says ‘Trust God’ with a cross on the back,” Miller said.

But for him, Stefanek models something more important than just his clothing.

“He is a great influence, and I know he’s super close to God, and it helps me get closer with God because he is one of my best friends,” Miller said.

Miller said he helps Stefanek by taking photos for the brand’s social media pages.

“I know Max through football, and he has great leadership,” said sophomore Joey Ley, who said he owns one of Stefanek’s “Jesus Wept” T-shirts.

Amy Stefanek, Max’s mom and the administrative assistant for Bishop Dwenger’s guidance department, has watched her son’s passion develop from the beginning.

She said she admires “his faith, his love of God and his way of promoting it to others.”

Her favorite piece he has made is a black “Christ Is King” sweatshirt, a design that has become one of the brand’s most recognizable items.

Outside of his clothing line, Stefanek plays baseball and football for the Saints. His strong work ethic shows on and off the field, as he balances sports, school, and his brand with determination.

Stefanek’s football and baseball coach, Jason Garrett, sees the same consistency in him on the field that others see in his clothing.

“Max lives his faith by example,” Garrett said, stating that Stefanek’s attitude and work ethic stand out during practices and games.

Garrett’s favorite design from Stefanek’s brand is the “Jesus Won” T-shirt, a piece Stefanek helped him create for the 2026 youth baseball camp.

“He is our catcher, and he exemplifies what it means to be a team player. He plays hard at every game,” Garrett added.

To him, Stefanek’s dedication to sports and his commitment to his faith come from the same place: a desire to do things with purpose.

Next year, Stefanek said he plans to attend Indiana University in Bloomington, where he hopes to continue growing academically and creatively.

Looking ahead, Max dreams of expanding his brand and building a larger online presence.

“In my future, I would love to continue to sell clothes with my brand and continue to make content on YouTube and TikTok,” Stefanek said. “Being a content creator would definitely be my dream job. I love doing this stuff, and doing it as a job would be amazing,” he added.

What began as a simple act of faith has become something much bigger – a spark that inspires others, encourages conversations and reflects the power of sharing what you believe.

Ella Alvarado is a freshman at Bishop Dwenger High School.

* * *