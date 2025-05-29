Dwenger, Luers Grads Honored with Baccalaureate Masses Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

Before tossing their caps high at graduation, high school seniors from Bishop Luers and Bishop Dwenger worshipped together with their classmates for the last time at their baccalaureate Masses.

Bishop Rhoades celebrated the baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Dwenger seniors at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Thursday, May 22, and for Bishop Luers at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Friday, May 23.

In his homily, Bishop Rhoades encouraged students to bring crucifixes to their college dorm rooms. He also urged them in their new endeavors to remember that “nothing can separate them from the love of God,” echoing St. Paul.

After the Mass at St. Charles Borromeo, Bailey Gray, a senior at Bishop Dwenger, told Today’s Catholic: “It was really beautiful to be able to have one last Mass with my classmates. I have been with them for four years, and being able to stand and pray together was a really memorable moment,” she said. “It made me realize how much I have gotten to know each person and how our Catholic faith unites us.”

Gray felt especially connected to her classmates through their shared love of God.

“It is amazing to be at an all-school Mass and see so many people make the sign of the cross. What makes Bishop

Dwenger special is the community. We are joined by more than our academics; we’re joined by our faith,” Gray explained.

Senior Catherine Hill also remarked on the rich faith life of Bishop Dwenger students.

“Some of my favorite memories from Bishop Dwenger include meeting lots of friends – and young women specifically – who are strong in their faith. Many of my closest friendships were formed at Bishop Dwenger, and I know these bonds will continue to shape my faith life and encourage me,” she said.

At the Mass, Hill, along with senior Grant Hilger, received the Bishop’s Cross Award, a distinction given to two students who have lived their faith openly and joyfully served their classmates.

“When they called my name, honestly, I was shocked. I wasn’t expecting to win this award. It makes me proud because I have worked very hard these last four years. I have loved my time at Dwenger and have loved being involved in many things. I am a bit sad to move on,” she said.

Jason Shiffli, principal of Bishop Dwenger, felt the Mass was “a time of great enthusiasm, celebration, and hope.” He thanked the teachers of Bishop Dwenger for “preparing the graduates for leadership and service as they start the next chapter of their lives.”

He also praised the parents of Bishop Dwenger students, saying: “I also want to extend my gratitude to parents of the graduates for choosing Bishop Dwenger High School to transform their children into ‘Citizens of Two Worlds.’ This class of graduates fills me with great hope. I always say we are a family at BD, and I believe our students can take what they have learned and make a great impact.”

The next day, seniors from Bishop Luers processed into the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception proudly wearing red and black.

Senior Hannahleigh Ramsay told Today’s Catholic: “It’s really rewarding to be graduating; I’m really excited to be done. My favorite part of Bishop Luers was the show choir – it’s one big family.”

Her classmate, Dianna Castillo, added: “I’m excited about the new chapter, a fresh new start! I’m going to Saint Francis to be an ultrasound tech.”

Bishop Luers valedictorian, Brandon Busch, believes the class of 2025 is destined for great things.

“Knowing all the people sitting here, ready to graduate, I have no doubt in my mind that we’ll be finding the best this world has to offer,” Busch said.

Salutatorian Haleigh Stoker encouraged her Bishop Luers peers to “make their mark on the world.”

“Congratulations class of 2025, we made it to this point, and now, let us fully step into our future, embracing everything that comes and making our mark on the world,” she said.

Seth Coffing, principal of Bishop Luers, concluded by saying: “[It] was once again a wonderful Mass … for our graduating seniors. Led by Bishop Rhoades, it is such a wonderful way for us to begin the day that concludes with graduation. Our students, their families, staff, and teachers come to worship God one last time together before the seniors walk across the stage to earn their diplomas and turn their tassels,” he said. “It was a beautiful morning and afternoon to be a Knight.”

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

