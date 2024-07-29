Dwenger Grad Thomas to Play Baseball at IU Eric Peat

After a whirlwind of a couple weeks discerning the Lord’s will and weighing the options of professional and collegiate baseball, Brayton Thomas ended up right where he’s supposed to be: headed to Bloomington to play for the Indiana Hoosiers.

“I’m happy with the process and the result,” Thomas told Today’s Catholic following the Major League Baseball Draft, which was held from July 14-16. “It’s what God has in His plans. As I’ve said before, He’s never going to steer me wrong, and I’m happy He’s watching over us.”

The 2024 Bishop Dwenger High School graduate and standout pitcher originally committed to IU as a sophomore before rising up MLB draft boards. Though projected to be a third-to-fifth round selection, Thomas was only willing to accept an offer if interested teams met the dollar amount that he and his professional adviser established before the draft. After those rounds passed by, Thomas knew he was going to be a Hoosier – though the realization didn’t come without some difficulty.

“I think the hardest part … is that no one understands the MLB draft process,” explained Thomas’ father, Stephen. “They don’t understand that just because he didn’t get drafted doesn’t mean he’s not good enough. It just means that his number was too high.”

“It’s hard, because there are so many expectations when you’re in this spot, but just to know who your people are who are closest to you, to know who loves you, know who supports you is the biggest thing,” Thomas said. “I know my value; I know my worth. I know that the education and college life is important to me and to my family.”

In fact, the Thomases believe that attending college will benefit Thomas’ career in the long run, as many players drafted out of high school face a much longer road to the major leagues. By playing college baseball for two years before he is once again draft-eligible, Thomas is essentially betting on himself that he will be better positioned for a professional career. As his mother, Amanda, pointed out, he will also have a more balanced lifestyle as he pursues a college degree.

“As a mother, I’m happy that he will have his day filled between school and study tables, and practice and workouts,” Amanda said. “I think that will be what he needs for a couple years as he starts living on his own.”

While Thomas is excited to begin building camaraderie with his teammates, he is most looking forward to continue playing in front of his family and friends in Bloomington.

“All the things that my family has given to me – I couldn’t thank them enough for everything,” Thomas said. “They’ve made sacrifices along the way. They love to watch me play baseball, and to get a couple more years of that a couple hours away is going to be really special.”

Editor’s Note: For more on Brayton Thomas’ baseball journey, see the July 14, 2024, issue of Today’s Catholic, or read it at here.

* * *