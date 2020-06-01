‘Doctor, Doctor’ Catholic radio show wins Gabriel Award Todays Catholic

PHILADELPHIA — The Catholic Medical Association recently announced that “Doctor, Doctor” is a first-place recipient of a 2020 Gabriel Award, an annual Catholic Press Association contest recognizing and honoring the “best in film, broadcasting and cross-platform media.”

“CMA is blessed to have ‘Doctor, Doctor’ as our official radio show. We have long recognized the value of the radio program to joyfully bring alive the truth and beauty of authentic Catholic health care. The CMA congratulates the co-hosts for this exciting achievement,” said Mario Dickerson, CMA executive director.

“Doctor, Doctor” won first place in the Narrative Series category for its series “Creative Efforts to Save Unborn Babies,” produced for Respect Life Month in October. “Doctor, Doctor” is hosted by CMA’s Dr. Thomas McGovern, Dr. Andrew Mullally and Dr. Chris Stroud, all practicing physicians in Fort Wayne. It airs on Eternal Word Television Network Radio and Redeemer Radio.

“For over two years now, ‘Doctor, Doctor’ has been informing, educating and evangelizing listeners about medical topics through joy-filled, engaging, data-driven interviews and discussions that unite the best of the Catholic faith and medicine,” said Dr. McGovern. “This Gabriel Award recognizing our work during Respect Life Month confirms that we are achieving that mission for our listeners. Chris, Andrew and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the importance of our work confirmed by this award from the Catholic Press Association.”

“We have often said, ‘Something happened that we never anticipated: success,” said Dr. Stroud. (It) has far surpassed what we thought possible. Receiving the Gabriel Award was so very flattering and affirming.”

“It has been a joy watching our listenership grow. It was particularly exciting when EWTN decided to broadcast our show. I think it has been remarkable to see how our listeners have responded to our work during the coronavirus pandemic. This crisis has so clearly demonstrated how listeners want to receive real-time information from a trustworthy Catholic source. We are so fortunate to be in the position to introduce our listeners to some truly remarkable, authentic Catholic experts on such a variety of subjects. I just don’t think we ever thought it would be this fun.”

Recently, “Doctor, Doctor” has been working extensively to produce numerous episodes addressing the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

“‘Doctor, Doctor’ is an excellent example of the inspiring and meaningful work CMA members strive to do every day. We admire the co-hosts’ dedication to medicine and faith and for sharing it with their listeners,” said Dr. Michael S. Parker, CMA president.

The Gabriel Awards in an annual Catholic Press Association contest honoring works that support themes of dignity, compassion, community and justice. The work of these individuals inspires others to act with greater respect and concern for others. The program accepts film, radio, English- and Spanish-language television and internet content categories.

The Catholic Medical Association is a national, physician-led community of 2,500 healthcare professionals consisting of more than 109 local guilds. CMA’s mission is to inform, organize and inspire its members in steadfast fidelity to the teachings of the Catholic Church, to uphold the principles of the Catholic faith in the science and practice of medicine.

To learn more about “Doctor, Doctor” and listen to episodes, visit https://www.cathmed.org/resources/doctor-doctor/.

* * *