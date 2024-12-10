Divine Mercy Funeral Home Opens in Huntertown Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

When visitors enter Divine Mercy Funeral Home’s new Huntertown location, they are first greeted with a large mosaic of the image of Divine Mercy, made from hundreds of pieces of glass. Christ’s image, urging greater trust in God, is no doubt comforting to all who enter, regardless of their religious background. This is exactly what officials at Divine Mercy Funeral Home aim to do: provide comfort to those in need and encourage trust in God’s plan.

On Monday, December 2, officials with Divine Mercy Funeral Home officially opened its Huntertown location – the funeral home’s second in Fort Wayne – and invited community members to explore the spaces and services offered. The open house began with a ribbon cutting by Bishop Rhoades, followed by a prayer service and a blessing of the building.

Divine Mercy Funeral Home has provided funeral planning and arrangement services to the Fort Wayne community since its original location on Lake Avenue opened in 2017. For leaders of the organization, at the heart of their mission is ministry, unique in the burial industry. Their goal is to serve families by living out “the corporal work of mercy of caring for the dead and the spiritual work of mercy of helping those who are suffering,” according to Casey Miller, executive director of Divine Mercy Funeral Home.

At the opening event of the Huntertown branch, located at 1986 West Cedar Canyons Road, representatives talked about Divine Mercy’s role in providing for the deceased and their families. This includes attending to those who may be struggling financially.

“We are here to help any family regardless of their ability

to pay. We have those situations where families lose a loved one and want a traditional burial but are challenged financially. We won’t force them into cremation. Divine Mercy fulfills that need,” Miller told Today’s Catholic.

They also attend to the spiritual needs of those who follow all faith traditions, not singularly Roman Catholic.

“Divine Mercy Funeral Home is available for the Catholic faithful but also for non-Catholics as well,” Miller said. “We even have Protestant denominations and even sometimes Islamic families come in.”

At the open house on December 2, orthodox priests, Protestant pastors, and many more were present to learn about Divine Mercy’s services.

“Each denomination has their own practices, and in those cases, they don’t necessarily follow the Catholic tradition with the Rosary, funeral Mass, and committal service at the cemetery,” Miller said. “We will adapt to their customs, which we have been trained to do,” Miller said.

One of the most noticeable aspects of the new funeral home is the sacred art lining the walls.

The hallways are filled with heavenly images of saints and angels to remind the downtrodden of God’s presence. Scripture verses are also painted on the interior walls.

“When looking at the walls, you will see Scripture and art,” Miller said. “Everywhere you look, you’ll see religious symbols that are meaningful to all, even if you’re not religious.”

During the prayer service, Bishop Rhoades remarked on the sacred art, calling it a hallmark of the newly constructed building. The icons, mosaics, and paintings, he said, call our attention to eternal life and to the goodness of God, which is especially needed in times of suffering.

Bishop Rhoades also urged those who work at Divine Mercy to continue their service to the deceased and to their loved ones, imitating Christ in so.

“[Bishop Rhoades] was the gentleman that gave us the final approval to do what we do, and in the process, he gave a gift to the city of Fort Wayne and certainly the Catholic faithful,” Miller shared.

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

