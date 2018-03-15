Diocese to host teacher recruitment fairs Todays Catholic

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Catholic Schools Office has announced two dates for teacher recruitment fairs in South Bend and Fort Wayne. The first job fair will take place at Saint Joseph High School, 453 N Notre Dame Ave, South Bend, on April 11, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. The second job fair will take place at the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, 915 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, on April 17, 2018 from 5-8 p.m.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend operates 39 elementary schools and 4 high schools located in northeastern Indiana. The schools are looking for qualified, licensed teachers to fill numerous positions. The diocese will be hiring for school administrators, Pre-K, elementary, middle school, and high school teachers, including specials teachers such as music, Spanish, and physical education. Applicants will also be sought for open support staff positions including special education and gifted/talented teachers.

“The fairs are a way to meet prospective teachers allowing our school administrators the opportunity to hire and meet candidates for open positions,” stated Amy Johns, Associate Superintendent. “Working in our Catholic schools is a privilege. Our schools are a place where God and the Catholic faith are intertwined into a rigorous curriculum that meets the needs of all learners.”

Interviews will be conducted on-site during each of the recruitment fairs. Applicants are encouraged to sign-up online at www.diocesefwsb.org/teacher-recruitment-fairs for 20 minute interviews with particular school or schools of their choice. Applicants are also requested to bring copies of their resume to each interview. Walk-ins will be limited.

