Diocese publishes amended list of credibly accused priests Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has published an amended list of the priests and deacons who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor. Two additional priests have been added to the list and the number of allegations against a priest on the original list has been corrected.

On Sept. 18, the diocese released the first list of accusations that had been determined to be credible by the Diocesan Review Board and Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades. As stated in the initial release, the “list will be supplemented as appropriate based upon any future determinations of credible allegations.”

The amended list of those credibly accused was developed with the assistance of the Diocesan Review Board, which was established to assist the bishop in complying with the requirements of The Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People and The Essential Norms. The Diocesan Review Board is comprised of mostly lay people, and its members assess all allegations of sexual abuse of minors by priests and deacons presented in this diocese.

The two additional names of priests who have served in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and have been credibly accused of at least one act of sexual abuse of a minor are Michael Paquet, osc, and Bruce A. Schutt. Two more allegations have been added to the previously released name of Elden Miller.

The addition of Paquet and Schutt were the result of further analysis by the Diocesan Review Board and Bishop Rhoades of additional information received by the diocese regarding open investigations. Michael Paquet was previously named by his religious order, The Crosier Fathers, as someone against whom credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors were made. The number of allegations with respect to Elden Miller, as originally released on Sept. 18, was corrected; the original number included on the list was an error. The spelling of Miller’s first name was corrected as well.

The amendment to the list with these new names was not the result of new allegations or accusations of abuse incidents. The entire list of names of those credibly accused in its entirety can also be found on the diocesan website.

A “credible accusation” against a priest or deacon of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is an accusation that, after a thorough investigation and review of available information, appears more likely true than not in the judgement of the Diocesan Review Board, and is accepted as credible by the bishop.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend stands firm in its commitment to investigate any allegation of sexual abuse by a member of the clergy and to listen to and support anyone who has been abused. Please contact Mary Glowaski, Victim’s Assistance coordinator, mglowaski@diocesefwsb.org, 260-399-1458 or Father Mark Gurtner, JCL, vicar general, 260-399-1422.

Detailed background for each credibly accused priest

Michael Paquet, osc

Date of Ordination: May 28, 1978

Removal from Ecclesiastical Ministry: November 18, 2002

Dismissed from Clerical State: September 16, 2005

Number of Credible Allegations: 1

Places Served:

1978-1979 – Crosier Assignments

outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

1979-1985 – Ministry Center Retreat Director, Fort Wayne, Indiana

1983-1985 – Spirit Alive TEC Youth Minister, Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Fort Wayne, Indiana

1985-2002 – Crosier Assignments

outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

Bruce A. Schutt

Date of Ordination: May 29, 1965

Loss of Clerical State: May 9, 1975

Number of Credible Allegations: 2

Places Served:

June 15, 1965 – St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana

April 20, 1968 – St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana

June 15, 1968 – St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana

June 25, 1971 – Chaplain, Indiana Army National Guard

July 1, 1971 – Sacred Heart Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana

October 2, 1972 – United States Army Training Center, Fort Eustis, Virginia

April 15, 1974 – December 31, 1974 – Ministry in Diocese of LaCrosse, Wisconsin

Elden Miller

Date of Ordination: May 8, 1954

Retired: July 15, 2003

Removed from Public Ministry: December 18, 2006

Number of Credible Allegations: 4

Deceased: July 26, 2008

Places Served:

June 11, 1954 – St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana

July 1, 1971 – St. Joseph Parish, Roanoke, Indiana; St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Nix Settlement, Columbia City, Indiana

July 1, 1974 – St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana

July 9, 1984 – Immaculate Conception Parish, Kendallville, Indiana

February 10, 1988 – Queen of Peace Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana

