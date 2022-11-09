Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Thanked for Donation Todays Catholic

The Commissariat of the Holy Land recently sent a letter of thanks to Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades and the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend for its donation of $82,464.07 for the 2022 Pontifical Good Friday Collection.

Money received through the annual Good Friday Collection is used at the request of the Holy Father to continue to provide critical support for Christians in the Holy Land. Father David Grenier, Commissariat of the Holy Land USA, said funds provide pastoral care, schools, housing, employment, refugee assistance, and services for the vulnerable youth and elderly. “The funds also support the sacred shrines entrusted to the care of the Holy Land Franciscans for more than 800 years and visited by more than 1.5 million pilgrims annually,” Father Grenier said.

With the increased needs due to the pandemic, Father Grenier offered his sincere gratitude for the generosity and support from Bishop Rhoades and the diocese.

