Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend publishes amended list of credibly accused

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend announced Tuesday, Nov. 6, that Gerald Funcheon, who was a member of the Crosier congregation, not a diocesan priest, is on the list of those credibly accused of abuse of a minor published by the Crosier Fathers. He has been added to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend list of those credibly accused of at least one act of sexual abuse of a minor because of a credible accusation of abuse that took place while assigned in the diocese.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend also announces that it will keep its list of credibly accused priests on the diocesan website and will update the number of credible accusations against those priests if there are any additional credible accusations.

Gerald Funcheon, osc

Date of Ordination: May 22, 1965

Removal from Ecclesiastical Ministry: April 1, 1993

Number of Credible Allegations: 1

Places Served:

1965 – Crosier assignments outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

1966-1969 – Teacher and athletic director, Our Lady of the Lake Seminary, Syracuse, Indiana

1969-1973 – Crosier assignments outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

1973-1975 – Teacher/Prefect of Discipline, Wawasee Preparatory, Syracuse, Indiana

1975-1987 – Crosier assignments outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

