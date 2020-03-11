Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend issues local directives Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — The spread of the new coronavirus is being carefully monitored by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and all dioceses in the state of Indiana, including the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Locally, a new webpage has been created to share COVID-19 information and directives that affect Catholic school parents and members of all parishes: www.diocesefwsb.org/covid-19. Please visit the site regularly for updates.

On March 6, the same day the first COVID-19 case in Indiana was confirmed, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades issued directives to all parishes in the diocese. The directives are designed to prevent the potential spread of the disease in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and were effective immediately.

—The distribution of the Precious Blood to liturgical ministers and the faithful has been temporarily suspended. As always, the whole Christ, that is, His body, blood, soul and divinity, is present when only the host is received.

—The sign of peace should not be given by the customary handshake. It could be exchanged without physical contact but instead by a bow of the head and greeting of peace, if desired. Or it can be omitted altogether, according the direction of the celebrant.

—All of the Catholic faithful are asked to refrain from holding hands during the Our Father prayer, where this is a custom.

The Office of Worship and Bishop Rhoades also remind all Catholics of the diocese that anyone impaired by fever or other flu-like symptoms is exempted from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass for the duration of their illness. A recent memo about the virus from the Office of Worship to priests emphasized this point and included a reminder that any Catholic who is ill, “as a matter of charity” should stay home, “so as not to transmit illness to others.”

The Catholic Schools Office continues to monitor the spread of the virus as well. Catholic schools of the diocese are in a constant state of readiness for emergencies, and Dr. Joseph Brettnacher, superintendent, participated in a recent COVID-19 Community Preparedness Advisory Group for Allen County. Diocesan schools have been asked to review their pandemic plans within their overall school safety plan and encouraged to consult with their local health department in the planning process. Additional guidance will be forthcoming from the Indiana State Department of Health, and as this information becomes available, it will be shared with schools.

* * *