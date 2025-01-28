Diocese Launching Corazón Puro Young Adult Group Todays Catholic

About 50 young people gathered at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ligonier on Sunday, January 12, for the launching of a new ministry in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend – Luchando por un Corazón Puro (“Fighting for a Pure Heart”). The evening included Mass, a Holy Hour, socializing, and a talk based on Pope St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body.

Corazón Puro began in the Bronx under the guidance of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal as a way to lead young people to encounter Christ, grow in chastity, and live as missionary disciples (learn more about Corazón Puro at corazonpuro.org).

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is in the process of becoming an affiliated diocese, led by a core team of young adults from Fort Wayne, Goshen, and Elkhart, with the support of chaplain Father Matthew Coonan, as well as Jocelyn Rouch, director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry, and Esther Terry, director of Hispanic Ministry. To learn more, follow the group on Facebook and Instagram by searching “Luchando Por Corazon Puro.”

Please pray for our young people and this exciting new initiative in our diocese!

