Diocese Claims 24 Awards from Catholic Media Association, Including Editor, Writer, and Photographer of the Year
Nearly 400 members of the Catholic media from the United States and Canada gathered in Phoenix from Tuesday, June 24, to Friday, June 27, for the Catholic Media Association’s annual conference, which concluded with an awards ceremony that celebrated the outstanding work done by Catholic media outlets in 2024.
Three staff members of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend’s Secretariat for Communications were honored for their work – Nicole Hahn, Secretary for Communications; Joshua Schipper, Digital Content Producer; and Scott Warden, Editor-in-Chief of Today’s Catholic. Three freelance writers – Kasia Balsbaugh, Jill Boughton, and James Mount – were also recognized for the articles they wrote for Today’s Catholic. In all, Today’s Catholic and the communications staff garnered 24 awards at the ceremony, which was held at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Phoenix on Friday, June 27.
“I am beyond thrilled with the work being done for Today’s Catholic and in our communications office,” Hahn said. “We continuously look for ways to improve what we do, so it is a wonderful feeling to have the work of our staff and our freelancers recognized on such a big stage.”
Warden, who joined the staff of the Secretariat for Communications as editor of Today’s Catholic in August of 2023 after serving as managing editor at Our Sunday Visitor for nearly 10 years, received 18 awards, including first-place finishes for Editor of the Year, Writer of the Year, and Photographer of the Year in the General Excellence categories among all Catholic publications in the United State and Canada. For his award as Editor of the Year, the judges noted that Warden “delivers on all levels, offering both diversity and depth. His storytelling fascinates, engages, and flows seamlessly, while the exceptional photography captures not just people and events, but humanity itself.”
Staff of the Secretariat for Communications earned an honorable mention for their work on the Annual Bishop’s Appeal video, and Schipper and Warden collected a second-place finish in the category of Best Use of Photos for Social Media.
The most-awarded piece published by Today’s Catholic stemmed from the coverage in January of 2024 of parishioners at St. Henry Catholic Church who volunteered to help feed the homeless in downtown Fort Wayne. Warden and freelance writer James Mount combined to win four awards for the article (“Love Them Like God Loves Them”), including a first-place finish in the category of Best Story and Photo Package by Two Individuals or More.
Warden also won first- and second-place prizes in the category of Best Photo – Hot Topic Eucharistic Revival and was awarded second place for his feature story on the Kloska family’s St. Peter’s Pub in South Bend.
Schipper, who joined the staff of the Secretariat of Communications in January of 2022, earned four awards for his outstanding photography, including a second-place finish in the category of Best Photo – Catholic Education.
Today’s Catholic won multiple awards for its coverage of the National Eucharistic Revival, including first-place, second-place, and honorable mention awards for best photo, and an honorable mention for best writing for Warden and Hahn.
“While these awards might seem like personal accomplishments for those who won them, they are truly a recognition that Today’s Catholic continues to serve our readers with the absolute best in Catholic journalism,” Warden said. “Next year, Today’s Catholic will celebrate the 100th anniversary of our founding by Bishop John Francis Noll, an innovator in Catholic media. These awards show that through their outstanding work, the staff and freelance writers at Today’s Catholic continue to carry out his mission of catechizing and evangelizing in order to bring souls to Christ.”
Here is a full list of the awards:
- Editor of the Year, First Place: Scott Warden
- Writer of the Year, First Place: Scott Warden
- Photographer of the Year, First Place: Scott Warden
- Best Photo-Story, News, First Place: Posada in Fort Wayne Marks Journey to Bethlehem – Scott Warden
- Best Story and Photo Package – By Two Individuals or More, First Place: Love Them Like God Loves Them – James Mount and Scott Warden
- Best Photograph – Hot Topic Eucharistic Revival, First Place: A Foretaste of Heaven – Scott Warden
- Best Photograph – Catholic Education, Second Place: A Little Juan Diego – Joshua Schipper
- Best Use of Photos in Social Media, Second Place: Joshua Schipper and Scott Warden
- Best Feature Photo, Second Place: St. Peter’s Pub: A Hidden Gem in South Bend – Scott Warden
- Best Photograph – Sports Photo, Second Place: Luers Falls Short of First 3A State Championship – Scott Warden
- Best Feature Writing – Weekly, Second Place: St. Peter’s Pub: A Hidden Gem in South Bend – Scott Warden
- Best Multiple Picture Package – News, Second Place: Love Them Like God Loves Them – Scott Warden
- Best Photograph – Hot Topic Eucharistic Revival, Second Place: Coming Together – Scott Warden
- Best Multiple Picture Package – News, Third Place: A Foretaste of Heaven – Scott Warden
- Best Photograph – Holy Days/Liturgical Seasons, Third Place: Father Jacob Runyon on Holy Thursday – Joshua Schipper
- Best Diocesan Video Fundraising Appeal – Produced by Communications Dept. Staff, Honorable Mention: Secretariat for Communications, Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
- Best Photograph – Hot Topic Eucharistic Revival, Honorable Mention: Pilgrimage Arrives in Waterloo – Joshua Schipper
- Best Coverage Pro-Life, Honorable Mention: Love Them Like God Loves Them – James Mount and Scott Warden
- Best Coverage on Catholic Education, Honorable Mention: From the Classroom to the Newsroom: Students Learn the Importance of Journalism – Kasia Balsbaugh
- Best Coverage on Catholic Education, Honorable Mention: Bernadette Scholars ‘a Blessing’ for Marian Community – Jill Boughton
- Best News Writing on a Local or Regional Event – Weekly, Honorable Mention: Love Them Like God Loves Them – James Mount and Scott Warden
- Best News Writing One Shot – National Event, Honorable Mention: Local Pilgrims Share Stories of Celebrating Our Eucharistic Lord in Indianapolis – Nicole Hahn and Scott Warden
- Best Photograph – Sports Photo, Honorable Mention: Irish Continue to Roll – Scott Warden
- Best Photograph – Holy Days/Liturgical Seasons, Honorable Mention: Cemeteries Host Masses on All Souls’ Day – Scott Warden
