Diocesan Schools Recognized for Exceptional IREAD Scores Todays Catholic

At the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday, September 25, 23 schools in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend were honored by state leaders in a special ceremony for having scores of 95 percent or higher on the 2024 IREAD assessment. In all, 283 schools across the state were lauded for their marks on the state’s standardized reading test. The numbers are up this year, with the diocese increasing from 13 to 23 schools, and statewide, increasing from 241 to 283.

The schools from the diocese included: St. Jospeh, Decatur (100%) – Principal Brian Baker; Our Lady, Fort Wayne (100%) – Principal Bea Royal; Queen of Angels, Fort Wayne (100%) – Principal Dennis Wiegmann; St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne (100%) – Principal Maggie Javins; St. Jude, Fort Wayne (97%) – Principal Mike Obergfell; St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne (100%) – Principal Zac Coyle; St. Aloysius, Yoder (100%) – Principal Carin Freiburger; St. Rose of Lima, Monroeville (100%) – Principal Travis Heckber; St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel, Fort Wayne (100%) – Principal Jeanine Skordos; St. Louis, Besancon Academy, New Haven (100%) – Principal Vanessa Diller; St. Thomas the Apostle, Elkhart (96%) – Principal Chris Adamo; St. John the Evangelist, Goshen (100%) – Principal Virginia Muñoz; Sacred Heart, Warsaw (96%) – Principal Mike McClain; St. Michael, Plymouth (95%) – Principal Amy Weidner; St. Mary of the Assumption, Avilla (100%) – Principal Damian Schmitt; St. Pius X, Granger (99%) – Principal Chris Milliron; Mishawaka Catholic, Mishawaka (97%) – Principal Karen Salvador; Christ the King, South Bend (98%) – Principal Lindsay Jeffress; Corpus Christi, South Bend (100%) – Principal Mattie Willerton; St. Anthony de Padua, South Bend (100%) – Principal Karen Bogol; St. Joseph, South Bend (98%) – Principal Melissa Green; St. Jude, South Bend (100%) – Principal Ana Maria Lewis; and St. Bernard, Wabash (100%) – Principal Abigail Stanley.

Representatives from four area schools – Queen of Angels, St. Louis, Besancon Academy, St. John the Evangelist, and Sacred Heart – made the trip to Indianapolis, where they were recognized by Governer Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Education, Doctor Katie Jenner. The 39 elementary schools in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend had an average IREAD pass rate of 92 percent, higher than the state average of 82.5 percent.

* * *