Diocesan Priests Express the Joys, Challenges of Taking on New Roles in New Communities Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

‘Christ’s Bride Is Beautiful Wherever You Go’

“I have been telling everyone that being transferred is like being on the show ‘Wife Swap,’” Father Brian Isenbarger recently told Today’s Catholic. “You essentially leave one family – with all of its people, processes, and systems – and come to a new place. Then, they tell you that you are in charge!”

This past summer, several priests for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend were reassigned to new parishes to better serve the local Church. Many of those who previously served as parochial vicars were made pastors at their new parishes.

Father Isenberger, who was assigned to St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Fort Wayne and is now the pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Garrett, described the switch as an “adventure.”

“There has been a lot of learning of new names, new faces, and new processes,” Father Isenbarger said. “Each day really is a new adventure.”

Father Isenberger also told Today’s Catholic about the challenges that accompany his

transition into a new community. Each living situation can differ largely from parish to parish.

“The most difficult part of the transition has been my living arrangements,” he said. “I live in a beautiful, hundred-year-old rectory, which is great. But previously, I was living in community with two other priests.”

Father Isenbarger said that while he found living among other priests to be spiritually edifying, he’s adjusting to the challenges and opportunities of his new assignment – specifically in his new role as a pastor.

While it has taken time to adjust, he said the change in assignments has given him much spiritual insight, particularly on the nature of fatherhood.

“There’s definitely a deeper recognition of fatherhood in becoming a pastor,” Father Isenbarger said. “Just like dads need to fix things around the house and make sure the bills are paid, the life of the pastor is very similar.”

In order to best fulfill his new position, his prayer time has largely focused on asking for wisdom.

“My times with the Lord have become much more practical, discussing how this or that should best be done and contemplating what direction I should take the parish family,” Father Isenbarger said.

A Walk in the Park

Like Father Isenbarger, Father Brian Timossi is adjusting to his new parish. Serving now as the pastor at St. Patrick in Ligonier, his immediate goal after being reassigned has been to get to know the community – members within the parish and those outside it.

Ligonier has a small park where Father Timossi enjoys walking and spending time outdoors, where he has encountered his new parishioners.

“There is a kind of walking path that goes in a circle,” Father Timossi said. “So, I get to see my parishioners walking by and get to say hello to them. It’s just a good place. It’s kind of the center of the community of Ligonier.”

Regular pickleball matches allow him to indulge his love for sports while also making new friends.

“One of the first things that I did when I found out that I was moving to Ligonier was to see if there were any pickleball courts,” Father Timossi said. “I am a priest who loves – and would even say ‘needs’ – to play sports for my mental well-being. I enjoy pickleball, golf, tennis, biking, soccer, and baseball.”

He has also enjoyed learning more about various cultural traditions. With St. Patrick in Ligonier being a predominantly Hispanic community, Father Timossi has been introduced to many traditions influenced by parishioners’ Mexican heritage. For example, many participated in an overnight pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“There was a group who walked 32 miles from here to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Warsaw. They walked throughout the whole night,” said Father Timossi, who was inspired by the readiness to sacrifice sleep.

“And they made it just in time for the Mass in the morning,” Father Timossi said.

It is not uncommon for Hispanic Catholics to embrace “processions and a willingness to just be in the church for a whole night. It is really edifying,” said Father Timossi. As a new pastor, he said it has taken time and patience to get to know his new community and its needs.

“The most difficult aspect of transitioning to a new parish for me was getting to know what exactly my duties are as a pastor” – specifically, he added, “as a pastor of this particular community.”

Amidst challenges, Father Timossi said he has found strength in obedience to Bishop Rhoades.

“The beauty of the promise of obedience is that you are able to more easily make the hard changes that you may not be able to on your own.”

An Opportunity for Hospitality

Father Michael Ammer has taken a different route to becoming a part of his new community: Sunday barbecues at his new parish.

“I have the space to host. It’s great,” Father Ammer said of his weekly cookouts at St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel in Fort Wayne. “[The Sunday barbecue] is going pretty strong. I have some more ideas, more opportunities in the pipeline. [The parishioners] have been very receptive to it.”

Father Ammer, who previously served at St. Jude Parish in Fort Wayne, told Today’s Catholic that it’s been an adjustment moving parishes – and roles. Overall, he said he feels much joy in providing for St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel.

“Here, I’m the one that’s kind of in charge. … It’s going to ultimately fall under me,” Father Ammer said. “It’s a sense of ownership, of responsibility – with joy as well.”

‘Take the First Year in Stride’

Many priests in the diocese have gone through a similar process of taking on a new position in a new place. Father Matthew Coonan, Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, who serves as pastor at St. Henry Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, remembers his first appointment as a pastor.

“When I switched from being a parochial vicar to a pastor, that first year was difficult,” said Father Coonan, who noted that the remedy for the difficulties is time. “Once you sort of get through that first year, those difficulties … kind of go away. You kind of get used to the place,” Father Coonan said. “Just take the first year in stride.”

In the end, the new pastors who spoke to Today’s Catholic said they aim to faithfully serve the Church amid whatever challenges come their way.

Father Isenberger encapsulated the sentiment by saying, “Of course, each community has its own charisms and distinctions, but Christ’s Bride is always beautiful wherever you go.”

* * *